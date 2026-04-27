- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
391
Profit Trades:
76 (19.43%)
Loss Trades:
315 (80.56%)
Best trade:
8 548.11 USD
Worst trade:
-1 959.17 USD
Gross Profit:
51 033.60 USD (935 843 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 646.42 USD (581 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (2 081.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 398.11 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
1.62%
Max deposit load:
11.86%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.80
Long Trades:
228 (58.31%)
Short Trades:
163 (41.69%)
Profit Factor:
3.07
Expected Payoff:
87.95 USD
Average Profit:
671.49 USD
Average Loss:
-52.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-1 395.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 741.59 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-11.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
656.29 USD
Maximal:
5 931.11 USD (15.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.42% (1 459.85 USD)
By Equity:
5.32% (8.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|390
|BTCUSD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|34K
|BTCUSD
|0
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|357K
|BTCUSD
|-3K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 548.11 USD
Worst trade: -1 959 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 081.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 395.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.11 × 445
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|0.68 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|1.20 × 136
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|1.30 × 565
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.61 × 273
|
ICMarkets-MT5-4
|3.26 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.86 × 103
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|5.22 × 100
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|6.58 × 171
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|15.98 × 222
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|16.27 × 534
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|22.27 × 59
|
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
|28.00 × 1
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
USD
149
USD
USD
38
5%
391
19%
2%
3.06
87.95
USD
USD
85%
1:500