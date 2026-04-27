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Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

Target chaser

Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai
Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

Sojitra Rekhaben Rajeshbhai

0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 41%
Exness-MT5Real3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
391
Profit Trades:
76 (19.43%)
Loss Trades:
315 (80.56%)
Best trade:
8 548.11 USD
Worst trade:
-1 959.17 USD
Gross Profit:
51 033.60 USD (935 843 pips)
Gross Loss:
-16 646.42 USD (581 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (2 081.09 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14 398.11 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
1.62%
Max deposit load:
11.86%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
14 minutes
Recovery Factor:
5.80
Long Trades:
228 (58.31%)
Short Trades:
163 (41.69%)
Profit Factor:
3.07
Expected Payoff:
87.95 USD
Average Profit:
671.49 USD
Average Loss:
-52.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
36 (-1 395.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 741.59 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-11.11%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
5%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
656.29 USD
Maximal:
5 931.11 USD (15.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
85.42% (1 459.85 USD)
By Equity:
5.32% (8.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 390
BTCUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 34K
BTCUSD 0
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 357K
BTCUSD -3K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 548.11 USD
Worst trade: -1 959 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 081.09 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 395.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.11 × 445
Exness-MT5Real
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real11
0.68 × 162
Exness-MT5Real2
1.20 × 136
Exness-MT5Real5
1.30 × 565
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.61 × 273
ICMarkets-MT5-4
3.26 × 23
Tickmill-Live
4.86 × 103
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
5.22 × 100
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
6.58 × 171
TitanFX-MT5-01
15.98 × 222
Exness-MT5Real3
16.27 × 534
ICMarketsSC-MT5
22.27 × 59
GTCGlobalTrade-Server
28.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
perfect risk reward account 
No reviews
2026.04.28 05:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 1.21% of days out of 165 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 05:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Target chaser
30 USD per month
41%
0
0
USD
149
USD
38
5%
391
19%
2%
3.06
87.95
USD
85%
1:500
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