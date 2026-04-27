- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
4 808
Profit Trades:
3 401 (70.73%)
Loss Trades:
1 407 (29.26%)
Best trade:
221.88 USD
Worst trade:
-143.10 USD
Gross Profit:
16 248.13 USD (1 374 950 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 597.67 USD (381 795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
74 (397.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
543.01 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
38.17%
Max deposit load:
106.35%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
823
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.61
Long Trades:
4 338 (90.22%)
Short Trades:
470 (9.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
1.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.78 USD
Average Loss:
-5.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
79 (-994.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-994.87 USD (79)
Monthly growth:
19.13%
Annual Forecast:
232.13%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.24 USD
Maximal:
1 004.41 USD (6.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.28% (1 004.41 USD)
By Equity:
83.40% (9 705.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.PR
|4804
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.PR
|8.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.PR
|159K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
|
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +221.88 USD
Worst trade: -143 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 79
Maximal consecutive profit: +397.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -994.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CribMarket-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Fundamental Based Algorithmic + Manual Trading
Based on the analysis and price projection by Piyush Ratnu XAUUSD Market Research.
Max DD: 40%
Recovery Factor: 12.37
Profit factor: 2.2
Sharp ratio: 0.15
Trades Per Week: 306
Average Holding Time: 5 minutes
Trading Direction: LONG only
Check LIVE ANALYSIS at T.me/PiyushRatnu
X.com/PiyushRatnu
Based on the analysis and price projection by Piyush Ratnu XAUUSD Market Research.
Max DD: 40%
Recovery Factor: 12.37
Profit factor: 2.2
Sharp ratio: 0.15
Trades Per Week: 306
Average Holding Time: 5 minutes
Trading Direction: LONG only
Check LIVE ANALYSIS at T.me/PiyushRatnu
X.com/PiyushRatnu
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
118%
0
0
USD
USD
14K
USD
USD
15
10%
4 808
70%
38%
2.13
1.80
USD
USD
83%
1:500