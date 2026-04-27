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Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

XAUUSDGOLD9FLC9

Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu
Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

Piyush Lalsingh Ratnu

Piyush Ratnu is an independent forex market analyst & trader with core expertise in XAUUSD/Spot Gold.
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 500 USD per month
growth since 2026 118%
CribMarket-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 808
Profit Trades:
3 401 (70.73%)
Loss Trades:
1 407 (29.26%)
Best trade:
221.88 USD
Worst trade:
-143.10 USD
Gross Profit:
16 248.13 USD (1 374 950 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 597.67 USD (381 795 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
74 (397.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
543.01 USD (31)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
38.17%
Max deposit load:
106.35%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
823
Avg holding time:
13 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.61
Long Trades:
4 338 (90.22%)
Short Trades:
470 (9.78%)
Profit Factor:
2.14
Expected Payoff:
1.80 USD
Average Profit:
4.78 USD
Average Loss:
-5.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
79 (-994.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-994.87 USD (79)
Monthly growth:
19.13%
Annual Forecast:
232.13%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.24 USD
Maximal:
1 004.41 USD (6.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.28% (1 004.41 USD)
By Equity:
83.40% (9 705.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.PR 4804
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.PR 8.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.PR 159K
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
200K 400K 600K 800K 1M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +221.88 USD
Worst trade: -143 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 31
Maximum consecutive losses: 79
Maximal consecutive profit: +397.88 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -994.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CribMarket-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Fundamental Based Algorithmic + Manual Trading

Based on the analysis and price projection by Piyush Ratnu XAUUSD Market Research.

Max DD: 40%

Recovery Factor: 12.37
Profit factor: 2.2
Sharp ratio: 0.15

Trades Per Week: 306
Average Holding Time: 5 minutes

Trading Direction: LONG only

Check LIVE ANALYSIS at T.me/PiyushRatnu

X.com/PiyushRatnu

No reviews
2026.07.06 20:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 19:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 18:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 17:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 16:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 07:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 11:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.30 10:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.15 13:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 13:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.12 13:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 12:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.12 12:06
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.05 15:01
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.06.05 14:01
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 18:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.18 17:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.12 11:51
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.05 17:39
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.05 14:37
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSDGOLD9FLC9
500 USD per month
118%
0
0
USD
14K
USD
15
10%
4 808
70%
38%
2.13
1.80
USD
83%
1:500
Copy

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