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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / GOLDEN EAGLE PRIME
Gianluca Guarino

GOLDEN EAGLE PRIME

Gianluca Guarino
Gianluca Guarino

Gianluca Guarino

0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 61%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
107
Profit Trades:
77 (71.96%)
Loss Trades:
30 (28.04%)
Best trade:
53.00 EUR
Worst trade:
-31.07 EUR
Gross Profit:
856.71 EUR (100 753 pips)
Gross Loss:
-251.58 EUR (28 614 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (170.08 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
206.68 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.40
Trading activity:
6.06%
Max deposit load:
4.72%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.89
Long Trades:
41 (38.32%)
Short Trades:
66 (61.68%)
Profit Factor:
3.41
Expected Payoff:
5.66 EUR
Average Profit:
11.13 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.39 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-73.43 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-73.43 EUR (5)
Monthly growth:
5.76%
Annual Forecast:
69.95%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
22.97 EUR
Maximal:
87.81 EUR (5.77%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.69% (65.31 EUR)
By Equity:
4.91% (55.74 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 107
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 690
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 72K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +53.00 EUR
Worst trade: -31 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +170.08 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.43 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Classic3
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
FXOpenEU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
1.79 × 19
ICMarketsSC-Live20
2.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-3
2.08 × 495
Axi-US02-Live
2.18 × 22
FusionMarkets-Demo
2.64 × 28
ICMarketsSC-Live04
2.76 × 41
Tickmill-Live02
3.66 × 50
ICMarketsSC-Live17
4.19 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live23
4.19 × 111
Exness-Real24
4.62 × 215
Axi-US09-Live
5.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live10
5.21 × 237
ICMarketsSC-Live07
6.82 × 22
Ava-Real 3
6.83 × 12
Exness-Real
7.19 × 16
Pepperstone-Edge05
7.63 × 598
ICMarketsSC-Live05
8.39 × 23
RoboForex-Pro-2
8.40 × 5
RoboForex-Pro-5
9.17 × 6
STARTRADERINTL-Live2
10.71 × 21
7 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

GOLDEN EAGLE PRIME


GOLDEN EAGLE PRIME on MQL5 Market Click here.

ALL EXPERT on MQL5 Market Click here.


Signal Type: 100% Monitored AlgoTrading 

Recommended minimum balance: $100

Account leverage: 1:30 or above

Currency pairs: GOLD.

Remember that you are free to set an equity stop of your choice or follow our money management.



Disclaimer: This is not financial advice. Please do your own analysis and testing. Forex is a high risk activity where you can lose all your money.



No reviews
2026.08.05 05:54
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.04 22:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.28 07:02
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.22 03:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 11:49
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 89 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 17:46
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.03 17:27
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 14:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 02:18
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.03 09:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.02 16:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.11 01:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.29 08:19
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.27 06:55
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.27 06:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.27 06:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GOLDEN EAGLE PRIME
30 USD per month
61%
0
0
USD
1.6K
EUR
15
100%
107
71%
6%
3.40
5.66
EUR
6%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.