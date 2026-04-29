SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AlpariI4503654O
Ayrat Garifullin

AlpariI4503654O

Ayrat Garifullin
Ayrat Garifullin

Ayrat Garifullin

0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 272%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
28
Profit Trades:
21 (75.00%)
Loss Trades:
7 (25.00%)
Best trade:
100.79 USD
Worst trade:
-46.95 USD
Gross Profit:
439.51 USD (39 480 pips)
Gross Loss:
-155.51 USD (6 310 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (180.37 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
180.37 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.51
Trading activity:
33.28%
Max deposit load:
9.96%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.28
Long Trades:
16 (57.14%)
Short Trades:
12 (42.86%)
Profit Factor:
2.83
Expected Payoff:
10.14 USD
Average Profit:
20.93 USD
Average Loss:
-22.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-44.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-46.95 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
-9.40%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.30 USD
Maximal:
66.39 USD (15.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.97% (66.39 USD)
By Equity:
32.53% (101.84 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_i 17
EURUSD_i 11
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_i 332
EURUSD_i -48
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_i 33K
EURUSD_i -192
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +100.79 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +180.37 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -44.14 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 08:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.24 06:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 11:07
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.20 08:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.19 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.09 18:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.01 06:18
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 18:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 11:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.10 10:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.08 08:42
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.08 07:40
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.31 06:25
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.27 13:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.25 07:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.08 14:06
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.08 14:06
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.30 16:43
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.30 16:43
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AlpariI4503654O
30 USD per month
272%
0
0
USD
285
USD
15
96%
28
75%
33%
2.82
10.14
USD
33%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.