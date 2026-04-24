- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
121 (48.59%)
Loss Trades:
128 (51.41%)
Best trade:
200.51 USD
Worst trade:
-81.82 USD
Gross Profit:
2 030.36 USD (643 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 545.05 USD (707 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (65.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.51 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
2.25%
Max deposit load:
62.19%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.17
Long Trades:
102 (40.96%)
Short Trades:
147 (59.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.95 USD
Average Profit:
16.78 USD
Average Loss:
-12.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-134.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
23.14%
Annual Forecast:
280.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
83.54 USD
Maximal:
152.88 USD (25.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.90% (130.79 USD)
By Equity:
12.45% (64.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|249
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|485
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-64K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +200.51 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.31 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
SLTP BOT
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
243%
0
0
USD
USD
685
USD
USD
28
100%
249
48%
2%
1.31
1.95
USD
USD
53%
1:500