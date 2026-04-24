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Alprian

RnFXs

Alprian
Alprian

Alprian

Telegram link : https://t.me/RnFXs
@RnFXs
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 243%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
249
Profit Trades:
121 (48.59%)
Loss Trades:
128 (51.41%)
Best trade:
200.51 USD
Worst trade:
-81.82 USD
Gross Profit:
2 030.36 USD (643 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 545.05 USD (707 659 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (65.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
200.51 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
2.25%
Max deposit load:
62.19%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
22 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.17
Long Trades:
102 (40.96%)
Short Trades:
147 (59.04%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.95 USD
Average Profit:
16.78 USD
Average Loss:
-12.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-134.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.88 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
23.14%
Annual Forecast:
280.82%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
83.54 USD
Maximal:
152.88 USD (25.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.90% (130.79 USD)
By Equity:
12.45% (64.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 249
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 485
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -64K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +200.51 USD
Worst trade: -82 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +65.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -134.31 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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DooPrime-Live 2
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LiteFinance-ECN.com
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376 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
SLTP BOT
No reviews
2026.07.28 01:00
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 181 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.22 14:05
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.21 14:51
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.6% of days out of 174 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.20 15:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.20 04:09
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 173 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.17 07:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.07 09:42
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.38% of days out of 160 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 16:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.03 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 126 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.02 04:57
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 13:47
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.84% of days out of 124 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.22 12:00
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.21 10:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 12:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.18 06:21
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 110 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.13 13:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.13 09:05
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 105 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.29 07:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.29 01:15
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.4% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.28 06:09
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RnFXs
30 USD per month
243%
0
0
USD
685
USD
28
100%
249
48%
2%
1.31
1.95
USD
53%
1:500
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