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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / DLSM ECN EURUSD H1 Strategy
Wei Ming Zhou

DLSM ECN EURUSD H1 Strategy

Wei Ming Zhou
Wei Ming Zhou

Wei Ming Zhou

  • Fund management at  Berlin und Brandenburg
  • China
  • 118
大家好！
我叫 Adam Zhou
0 reviews
Reliability
20 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 51%
DLSMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
377
Profit Trades:
306 (81.16%)
Loss Trades:
71 (18.83%)
Best trade:
12.04 USD
Worst trade:
-15.82 USD
Gross Profit:
443.24 USD (45 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-381.80 USD (37 803 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
33 (4.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
84.67 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
20.07%
Max deposit load:
11.86%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
17
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.37
Long Trades:
200 (53.05%)
Short Trades:
177 (46.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.16
Expected Payoff:
0.16 USD
Average Profit:
1.45 USD
Average Loss:
-5.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-56.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.56 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
18.50%
Annual Forecast:
224.41%
Algo trading:
65%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
40.01 USD
Maximal:
167.10 USD (39.13%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.91% (167.10 USD)
By Equity:
25.83% (26.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 247
XAUUSD 130
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 37
XAUUSD 25
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 4.2K
XAUUSD 3K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +12.04 USD
Worst trade: -16 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -56.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "DLSMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.01 01:39
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.04 21:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.05.04 20:49
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.24 13:10
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.24 13:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.24 07:07
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.24 07:07
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.24 07:07
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 24 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DLSM ECN EURUSD H1 Strategy
99 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
108
USD
20
65%
377
81%
20%
1.16
0.16
USD
43%
1:500
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