- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
163 (76.52%)
Loss Trades:
50 (23.47%)
Best trade:
88.65 USD
Worst trade:
-77.49 USD
Gross Profit:
1 687.23 USD (58 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-745.60 USD (22 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (156.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
390.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
1.62%
Max deposit load:
73.38%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.42
Long Trades:
194 (91.08%)
Short Trades:
19 (8.92%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
4.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.35 USD
Average Loss:
-14.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-387.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-387.36 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
19.26%
Annual Forecast:
233.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
388.35 USD (20.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.80% (388.24 USD)
By Equity:
72.79% (1 426.26 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|213
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|942
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|36K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +88.65 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +156.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -387.36 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
93%
0
0
USD
USD
2.1K
USD
USD
15
100%
213
76%
2%
2.26
4.42
USD
USD
73%
1:500