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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HighGrowth
Ming Jing Yuan

HighGrowth

Ming Jing Yuan
Ming Jing Yuan

Ming Jing Yuan

0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 93%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
163 (76.52%)
Loss Trades:
50 (23.47%)
Best trade:
88.65 USD
Worst trade:
-77.49 USD
Gross Profit:
1 687.23 USD (58 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-745.60 USD (22 178 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (156.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
390.70 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.29
Trading activity:
1.62%
Max deposit load:
73.38%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
36 minutes
Recovery Factor:
2.42
Long Trades:
194 (91.08%)
Short Trades:
19 (8.92%)
Profit Factor:
2.26
Expected Payoff:
4.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.35 USD
Average Loss:
-14.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-387.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-387.36 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
19.26%
Annual Forecast:
233.70%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.25 USD
Maximal:
388.35 USD (20.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.80% (388.24 USD)
By Equity:
72.79% (1 426.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 213
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 942
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 36K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +88.65 USD
Worst trade: -77 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +156.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -387.36 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.06 01:00
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 20:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 21:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 20:15
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 20:10
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.26 16:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.19 05:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.18 01:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.30 12:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2026.05.28 16:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.27 02:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.18 08:56
No swaps are charged
2026.05.18 08:56
No swaps are charged
2026.05.12 22:57
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.12 20:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 19:55
No swaps are charged
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
HighGrowth
30 USD per month
93%
0
0
USD
2.1K
USD
15
100%
213
76%
2%
2.26
4.42
USD
73%
1:500
Copy

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