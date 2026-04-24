- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
206 (96.71%)
Loss Trades:
7 (3.29%)
Best trade:
26.25 USD
Worst trade:
-23.51 USD
Gross Profit:
933.33 USD (19 207 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.77 USD (1 129 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
74 (368.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
368.29 USD (74)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.85
Trading activity:
74.09%
Max deposit load:
10.44%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
35.39
Long Trades:
59 (27.70%)
Short Trades:
154 (72.30%)
Profit Factor:
10.28
Expected Payoff:
3.96 USD
Average Profit:
4.53 USD
Average Loss:
-12.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.51 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
18.56%
Annual Forecast:
225.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
23.81 USD (2.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.26% (16.95 USD)
By Equity:
26.81% (271.42 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|111
|EURUSD+
|102
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD+
|405
|EURUSD+
|439
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD+
|8.8K
|EURUSD+
|9.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.25 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 74
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +368.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
EUR/USD & GBP/USD
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
275%
2
4.1K
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
19
0%
213
96%
74%
10.28
3.96
USD
USD
27%
1:500