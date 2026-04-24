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Sergey Kutsko

RobotorgovecEVO

Sergey Kutsko
Sergey Kutsko

Sergey Kutsko

Major instruments FX. 2009 (eur/usd, gbp/usd)
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1 topic 175 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
2 / 4.1K USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 275%
VantageMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
213
Profit Trades:
206 (96.71%)
Loss Trades:
7 (3.29%)
Best trade:
26.25 USD
Worst trade:
-23.51 USD
Gross Profit:
933.33 USD (19 207 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90.77 USD (1 129 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
74 (368.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
368.29 USD (74)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.85
Trading activity:
74.09%
Max deposit load:
10.44%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
35.39
Long Trades:
59 (27.70%)
Short Trades:
154 (72.30%)
Profit Factor:
10.28
Expected Payoff:
3.96 USD
Average Profit:
4.53 USD
Average Loss:
-12.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-16.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.51 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
18.56%
Annual Forecast:
225.16%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.15 USD
Maximal:
23.81 USD (2.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.26% (16.95 USD)
By Equity:
26.81% (271.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 111
EURUSD+ 102
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD+ 405
EURUSD+ 439
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD+ 8.8K
EURUSD+ 9.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.25 USD
Worst trade: -24 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 74
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +368.29 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -16.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Тг: Robotorgovec

EUR/USD & GBP/USD

No reviews
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 15:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 07:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 19:10
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 13:09
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.15 19:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.14 23:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 10:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.12 02:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.21 17:48
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.21 14:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.20 06:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.18 18:00
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.14 05:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.03 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.27 17:01
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.27 17:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.24 05:05
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RobotorgovecEVO
30 USD per month
275%
2
4.1K
USD
1.1K
USD
19
0%
213
96%
74%
10.28
3.96
USD
27%
1:500
Copy

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