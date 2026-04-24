- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
195
Profit Trades:
189 (96.92%)
Loss Trades:
6 (3.08%)
Best trade:
30.57 USD
Worst trade:
-43.53 USD
Gross Profit:
860.25 USD (18 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.68 USD (1 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (314.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
314.62 USD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
65.39%
Max deposit load:
12.19%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.45
Long Trades:
65 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
130 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
9.70
Expected Payoff:
3.96 USD
Average Profit:
4.55 USD
Average Loss:
-14.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-67.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
26.55%
Annual Forecast:
322.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
67.40 USD (5.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.72% (67.40 USD)
By Equity:
41.24% (219.73 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|126
|EURUSD
|69
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|484
|EURUSD
|288
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|10K
|EURUSD
|6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +30.57 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 72
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +314.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.40 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TTCM-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real3
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexChief-DirectFX
|0.00 × 1
|
TradingProInternational-Live 2
|0.07 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.09 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.18 × 50
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|0.21 × 187
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|0.28 × 36
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|0.28 × 18
|
XMTrading-Real 34
|0.28 × 18
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.29 × 66
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.33 × 95
|
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
|0.33 × 49
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.33 × 36
|
WorldForex-Live
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.37 × 51
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.40 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
|0.40 × 15
Eur/Usd & Gbp/Usd
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
334%
0
0
USD
USD
516
USD
USD
19
0%
195
96%
65%
9.70
3.96
USD
USD
41%
1:500