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Sergey Kutsko

RobotorgovecRobo

Sergey Kutsko
Sergey Kutsko

Sergey Kutsko

Major instruments FX. 2009 (eur/usd, gbp/usd)
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1 topic 175 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 334%
RoboForex-ECN-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
195
Profit Trades:
189 (96.92%)
Loss Trades:
6 (3.08%)
Best trade:
30.57 USD
Worst trade:
-43.53 USD
Gross Profit:
860.25 USD (18 063 pips)
Gross Loss:
-88.68 USD (1 740 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
72 (314.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
314.62 USD (72)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.76
Trading activity:
65.39%
Max deposit load:
12.19%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
11.45
Long Trades:
65 (33.33%)
Short Trades:
130 (66.67%)
Profit Factor:
9.70
Expected Payoff:
3.96 USD
Average Profit:
4.55 USD
Average Loss:
-14.78 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-67.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67.40 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
26.55%
Annual Forecast:
322.10%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
67.40 USD (5.99%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.72% (67.40 USD)
By Equity:
41.24% (219.73 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 126
EURUSD 69
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 484
EURUSD 288
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 10K
EURUSD 6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +30.57 USD
Worst trade: -44 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 72
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +314.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -67.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TTCM-Live3
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real3
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ForexChief-DirectFX
0.00 × 1
TradingProInternational-Live 2
0.07 × 54
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.09 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.18 × 50
VTMarkets-Live 3
0.21 × 187
ICMarketsSC-Live16
0.28 × 36
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
0.28 × 18
XMTrading-Real 34
0.28 × 18
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.29 × 66
Tickmill-Live10
0.33 × 95
TradersGlobalGroup-Live 2
0.33 × 49
ThreeTrader-Live
0.33 × 36
WorldForex-Live
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.37 × 51
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.40 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Demo
0.40 × 15
122 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Robotorgovec ТГ


Eur/Usd & Gbp/Usd

No reviews
2026.07.01 09:29
No swaps are charged
2026.07.01 09:29
No swaps are charged
2026.06.26 03:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 01:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.26 00:54
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 23:54
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 13:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 10:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.25 10:46
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.25 08:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 08:51
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 05:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.24 04:47
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.22 04:20
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.19 06:34
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.19 05:34
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.11 09:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.05 14:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 11:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.28 02:16
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RobotorgovecRobo
30 USD per month
334%
0
0
USD
516
USD
19
0%
195
96%
65%
9.70
3.96
USD
41%
1:500
Copy

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