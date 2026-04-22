- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD+
|30
|USDJPY+
|23
|XAUUSD+
|10
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD+
|-210
|USDJPY+
|315
|XAUUSD+
|148
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD+
|1K
|USDJPY+
|-483
|XAUUSD+
|16K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
"STRONGLY VERIFIED: 10-YEAR MASTER BACKTEST PROOF (100% TICK QUALITY): https://postimg.cc/gallery/F4hHDXz
Welcome to Diamond Algo Precision. This trading signal is powered by a high-performance quantitative engine, custom-tuned to exploit current market inefficiencies in the EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs.
Why choose this signal:
✅ NO CURVE FITTING – 10-YEAR STRESS TEST VALIDATION:
Unlike many short-term "lucky" signals, this setup has been rigorously verified against a full decade of market history (2016–2026). We restricted optimization to a short 2-year window to prove the algorithm's robustness over the remaining 8 years of unknown data. It has successfully survived Brexit, COVID-19, and extreme inflation periods without any parameter changes.
✅ 100% TICK DATA QUALITY:
Our results are backed by the highest standard of testing: 100% real tick data, variable spreads, and simulated 100ms latency. This ensures that the performance you see is a reflection of raw market reality, not a laboratory fluke.
✅ INSTITUTIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE & LIVE EDGE:
Running on a high-speed London LD4 VPS with sub-1ms latency. Note on Performance: Since our simulations were performed under standard conditions (higher spreads/latency), while our live execution utilizes a premium setup (RAW ECN + sub-1ms VPS), we expect real-world profitability to exceed the already excellent backtest results.
✅ INTELLIGENT RISK MANAGEMENT:
We utilize a dynamic Auto-Money-Management approach designed for Aggressive Compounding. With a Sharpe Ratio above 2.5, the system delivers elite-level stability. The logic employs three independent strategies: the vast majority of daily trades (Scalping & Counter-Trend) operate with moderate risk, while full leverage is strictly reserved for rare, high-probability trend-following setups.
Subscriber Requirements:
Account Type: RAW ECN or Zero Spread account is mandatory for matching results (Symbols: EURUSD+ / USDJPY+).
Leverage: 1:500 recommended.
Minimum Capital: 500 EUR/USD (1,000+ EUR recommended for optimal scaling).
Strategy Note: 100% Algorithmic. Manual Gold (XAUUSD) trading has been fully discontinued to focus exclusively on the verified currency logic.
Join the top 1% of systematic earners. Build your legacy here.
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