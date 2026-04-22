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Sebastian Riede Zwaetz

Diamond Algo Precision

Sebastian Riede Zwaetz
Sebastian Riede Zwaetz

Sebastian Riede Zwaetz

0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 51%
VantageMarkets-Live 6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
47 (74.60%)
Loss Trades:
16 (25.40%)
Best trade:
409.26 EUR
Worst trade:
-465.53 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 131.71 EUR (29 777 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 916.62 EUR (13 540 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (91.47 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 209.19 EUR (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
13.69%
Max deposit load:
7.39%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.19
Long Trades:
32 (50.79%)
Short Trades:
31 (49.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.11
Expected Payoff:
3.41 EUR
Average Profit:
45.36 EUR
Average Loss:
-119.79 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-873.62 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-873.62 EUR (2)
Monthly growth:
-0.10%
Annual Forecast:
-1.18%
Algo trading:
79%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.92 EUR
Maximal:
1 145.06 EUR (81.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.37% (1 142.76 EUR)
By Equity:
14.89% (1 495.40 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD+ 30
USDJPY+ 23
XAUUSD+ 10
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD+ -210
USDJPY+ 315
XAUUSD+ 148
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD+ 1K
USDJPY+ -483
XAUUSD+ 16K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +409.26 EUR
Worst trade: -466 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.47 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -873.62 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageMarkets-Live 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

"STRONGLY VERIFIED: 10-YEAR MASTER BACKTEST PROOF (100% TICK QUALITY): https://postimg.cc/gallery/F4hHDXz

Welcome to Diamond Algo Precision. This trading signal is powered by a high-performance quantitative engine, custom-tuned to exploit current market inefficiencies in the EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs.

Why choose this signal:

✅ NO CURVE FITTING – 10-YEAR STRESS TEST VALIDATION:

Unlike many short-term "lucky" signals, this setup has been rigorously verified against a full decade of market history (2016–2026). We restricted optimization to a short 2-year window to prove the algorithm's robustness over the remaining 8 years of unknown data. It has successfully survived Brexit, COVID-19, and extreme inflation periods without any parameter changes.

✅ 100% TICK DATA QUALITY:

Our results are backed by the highest standard of testing: 100% real tick data, variable spreads, and simulated 100ms latency. This ensures that the performance you see is a reflection of raw market reality, not a laboratory fluke.

✅ INSTITUTIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE & LIVE EDGE:

Running on a high-speed London LD4 VPS with sub-1ms latency. Note on Performance: Since our simulations were performed under standard conditions (higher spreads/latency), while our live execution utilizes a premium setup (RAW ECN + sub-1ms VPS), we expect real-world profitability to exceed the already excellent backtest results.

✅ INTELLIGENT RISK MANAGEMENT:

We utilize a dynamic Auto-Money-Management approach designed for Aggressive Compounding. With a Sharpe Ratio above 2.5, the system delivers elite-level stability. The logic employs three independent strategies: the vast majority of daily trades (Scalping & Counter-Trend) operate with moderate risk, while full leverage is strictly reserved for rare, high-probability trend-following setups.

Subscriber Requirements:

Account Type: RAW ECN or Zero Spread account is mandatory for matching results (Symbols: EURUSD+ / USDJPY+).

Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

Minimum Capital: 500 EUR/USD (1,000+ EUR recommended for optimal scaling).

Strategy Note: 100% Algorithmic. Manual Gold (XAUUSD) trading has been fully discontinued to focus exclusively on the verified currency logic.

Join the top 1% of systematic earners. Build your legacy here.

No reviews
2026.07.30 11:34
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.29 21:15
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.20 04:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.03 05:57
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.28 00:26
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.25 19:52
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.18 16:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.18 15:24
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.17 21:12
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 63 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.10 21:27
No swaps are charged
2026.06.10 21:27
No swaps are charged
2026.06.10 21:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.10 20:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.09 09:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.07 18:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.01 15:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.01 14:47
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.31 00:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.30 08:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.29 21:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Diamond Algo Precision
50 USD per month
51%
0
0
USD
10K
EUR
16
79%
63
74%
14%
1.11
3.41
EUR
15%
1:500
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.