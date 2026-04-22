"STRONGLY VERIFIED: 10-YEAR MASTER BACKTEST PROOF (100% TICK QUALITY): https://postimg.cc/gallery/F4hHDXz

Welcome to Diamond Algo Precision. This trading signal is powered by a high-performance quantitative engine, custom-tuned to exploit current market inefficiencies in the EURUSD and USDJPY currency pairs.

Why choose this signal:

✅ NO CURVE FITTING – 10-YEAR STRESS TEST VALIDATION:

Unlike many short-term "lucky" signals, this setup has been rigorously verified against a full decade of market history (2016–2026). We restricted optimization to a short 2-year window to prove the algorithm's robustness over the remaining 8 years of unknown data. It has successfully survived Brexit, COVID-19, and extreme inflation periods without any parameter changes.

✅ 100% TICK DATA QUALITY:

Our results are backed by the highest standard of testing: 100% real tick data, variable spreads, and simulated 100ms latency. This ensures that the performance you see is a reflection of raw market reality, not a laboratory fluke.

✅ INSTITUTIONAL INFRASTRUCTURE & LIVE EDGE:

Running on a high-speed London LD4 VPS with sub-1ms latency. Note on Performance: Since our simulations were performed under standard conditions (higher spreads/latency), while our live execution utilizes a premium setup (RAW ECN + sub-1ms VPS), we expect real-world profitability to exceed the already excellent backtest results.

✅ INTELLIGENT RISK MANAGEMENT:

We utilize a dynamic Auto-Money-Management approach designed for Aggressive Compounding. With a Sharpe Ratio above 2.5, the system delivers elite-level stability. The logic employs three independent strategies: the vast majority of daily trades (Scalping & Counter-Trend) operate with moderate risk, while full leverage is strictly reserved for rare, high-probability trend-following setups.

Subscriber Requirements:

Account Type: RAW ECN or Zero Spread account is mandatory for matching results (Symbols: EURUSD+ / USDJPY+).

Leverage: 1:500 recommended.

Minimum Capital: 500 EUR/USD (1,000+ EUR recommended for optimal scaling).

Strategy Note: 100% Algorithmic. Manual Gold (XAUUSD) trading has been fully discontinued to focus exclusively on the verified currency logic.

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