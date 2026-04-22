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Konstantin Martynov

One more chance

Konstantin Martynov
Konstantin Martynov

Konstantin Martynov

0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 8%
Alpari-MT5
1:100
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
63 (91.30%)
Loss Trades:
6 (8.70%)
Best trade:
5.41 USD
Worst trade:
-38.07 USD
Gross Profit:
115.42 USD (18 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.39 USD (6 037 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (107.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.97 USD (60)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
94.85%
Max deposit load:
35.30%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
32 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
37 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
1.83 USD
Average Loss:
-9.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-51.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.85 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-4.17%
Annual Forecast:
-50.63%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
51.97 USD (4.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.00% (52.03 USD)
By Equity:
47.90% (304.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 34
USDJPY 10
AUDUSD 7
NZDUSD 5
GBPUSD 5
USDInd 4
USDCAD 2
EURUSD 1
EURGBP 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY -7
USDJPY 17
AUDUSD 18
NZDUSD 9
GBPUSD 10
USDInd 10
USDCAD 2
EURUSD 2
EURGBP 2
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 4.7K
USDJPY 2K
AUDUSD 1.9K
NZDUSD 908
GBPUSD 1.1K
USDInd 1K
USDCAD 243
EURUSD 197
EURGBP 195
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5.41 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 60
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 3
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RannForex-Server
0.00 × 4
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.00 × 1
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.08 × 13
Coinexx-Live
0.09 × 11
Exness-MT5Real3
0.11 × 104
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.18 × 268
Exness-MT5Real7
0.29 × 14
Tickmill-Live
0.33 × 3
QTrade-Server
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.35 × 26
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.38 × 95
Exness-MT5Real5
0.40 × 10
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.47 × 43
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.49 × 55
FXView-Live
0.50 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.67 × 3
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.68 × 72
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.77 × 44
49 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
It's more suitable for long-term investments with compound interest. The risk/reward ratio is damn unfavorable, but it works.
The tests have been conducted since 2010. You can't risk more than 2% of your deposit in a single trade. The minimum deposit amount is \$1,000.
No reviews
2026.07.30 14:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 19:45
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 17:43
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 16:43
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 15:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 08:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 07:55
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.13 00:33
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.12 23:33
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 19:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.10 15:57
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.08 14:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.07 02:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.06 18:35
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.02 20:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.01 16:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.13 19:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.13 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.23 18:59
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.23 18:59
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
One more chance
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
606
USD
16
98%
69
91%
95%
2.12
0.88
USD
48%
1:100
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

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