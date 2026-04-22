- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
69
Profit Trades:
63 (91.30%)
Loss Trades:
6 (8.70%)
Best trade:
5.41 USD
Worst trade:
-38.07 USD
Gross Profit:
115.42 USD (18 325 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.39 USD (6 037 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
60 (107.97 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
107.97 USD (60)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.20
Trading activity:
94.85%
Max deposit load:
35.30%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.17
Long Trades:
32 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
37 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
2.12
Expected Payoff:
0.88 USD
Average Profit:
1.83 USD
Average Loss:
-9.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-51.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-51.85 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-4.17%
Annual Forecast:
-50.63%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
51.97 USD (4.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
8.00% (52.03 USD)
By Equity:
47.90% (304.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPJPY
|34
|USDJPY
|10
|AUDUSD
|7
|NZDUSD
|5
|GBPUSD
|5
|USDInd
|4
|USDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|1
|EURGBP
|1
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPJPY
|-7
|USDJPY
|17
|AUDUSD
|18
|NZDUSD
|9
|GBPUSD
|10
|USDInd
|10
|USDCAD
|2
|EURUSD
|2
|EURGBP
|2
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPJPY
|4.7K
|USDJPY
|2K
|AUDUSD
|1.9K
|NZDUSD
|908
|GBPUSD
|1.1K
|USDInd
|1K
|USDCAD
|243
|EURUSD
|197
|EURGBP
|195
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +5.41 USD
Worst trade: -38 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 60
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +107.97 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -51.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 4
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|0.00 × 1
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.08 × 13
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.11 × 104
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.18 × 268
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.29 × 14
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
QTrade-Server
|0.33 × 3
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.35 × 26
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.38 × 95
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.40 × 10
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.47 × 43
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.49 × 55
|
FXView-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.67 × 3
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.68 × 72
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.77 × 44
It's more suitable for long-term investments with compound interest. The risk/reward ratio is damn unfavorable, but it works.
The tests have been conducted since 2010. You can't risk more than 2% of your deposit in a single trade. The minimum deposit amount is \$1,000.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
8%
0
0
USD
USD
606
USD
USD
16
98%
69
91%
95%
2.12
0.88
USD
USD
48%
1:100