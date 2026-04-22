- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
13 (76.47%)
Loss Trades:
4 (23.53%)
Best trade:
318.55 USD
Worst trade:
-26.56 USD
Gross Profit:
842.28 USD (84 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.96 USD (3 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (111.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
661.85 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.85%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
30.32
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
17 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
22.79
Expected Payoff:
47.37 USD
Average Profit:
64.79 USD
Average Loss:
-9.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-26.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26.56 USD (0.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.58% (26.56 USD)
By Equity:
20.21% (792.57 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|17
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|805
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|81K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +318.55 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Minimum Equity = 3,000 USD
Semi Swing Gold Trade Only
Target Profit >= 24% /year
Very Conservative Trade with Low Risk & Low - Medium Reward
Trading Never MC
Must using Free Swap Account because we hold the transactions for long period
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
USD
4K
USD
USD
11
0%
17
76%
100%
22.78
47.37
USD
USD
20%
1:200