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Yelena Claudia

Retirement Savings 01

Yelena Claudia
Yelena Claudia

Yelena Claudia

Full Time Trader
Supply & Demand Technique
0 reviews
Reliability
11 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 21%
FXCM-USDReal08
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
17
Profit Trades:
13 (76.47%)
Loss Trades:
4 (23.53%)
Best trade:
318.55 USD
Worst trade:
-26.56 USD
Gross Profit:
842.28 USD (84 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36.96 USD (3 694 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
5 (111.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
661.85 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.57
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
1.85%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
4
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
30.32
Long Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trades:
17 (100.00%)
Profit Factor:
22.79
Expected Payoff:
47.37 USD
Average Profit:
64.79 USD
Average Loss:
-9.24 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
1 (-26.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.56 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.88%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
26.56 USD (0.62%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.58% (26.56 USD)
By Equity:
20.21% (792.57 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 17
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 805
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 81K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +318.55 USD
Worst trade: -27 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +111.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -26.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FIBO-FIBO Group MT4 Real Server 2
0.00 × 1
Dukascopy-live-1
0.00 × 1
FXCM-USDReal08
2.00 × 3
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
4.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Minimum Equity = 3,000 USD

Semi Swing Gold Trade Only

Target Profit >= 24% /year

Very Conservative Trade with Low Risk & Low - Medium Reward

Trading Never MC

Must using Free Swap Account because we hold the transactions for long period

No reviews
2026.08.04 20:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.31 03:39
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.31 03:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.31 03:39
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.26 14:51
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.26 13:51
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.23 12:21
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.17 05:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.17 04:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.03 09:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 14:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 14:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 12.9% of days out of the 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.25 13:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 13:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 4 days. This comprises 12.9% of days out of the 31 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 09:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.22 09:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.22 08:21
Share of trading days is too low
2026.06.22 08:21
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.06.22 04:20
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 3 days. This comprises 6.25% of days out of the 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 04:20
80% of trades performed within 2 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of the 48 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Retirement Savings 01
30 USD per month
21%
0
0
USD
4K
USD
11
0%
17
76%
100%
22.78
47.37
USD
20%
1:200
Copy

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