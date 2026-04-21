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Yu Zhang

ZhuJi Great Building

Yu Zhang
Yu Zhang

Yu Zhang

  • Quant / Trader / Programmer at  ShangHai
  • China
  • 7042
3.7 (4)
I am a senior practitioner in Fintech industry.
And I have done a lot of academic research on financial markets.
From 2012, I work as a Quant.
Forex, stock and futures are my main trading varieties.
I can use MQL4, MQL5, C++, MySql, and Python.
63 products 1 signal 1 code 101 topics 168 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
118 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2024 2 217%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 420
Profit Trades:
1 592 (46.54%)
Loss Trades:
1 828 (53.45%)
Best trade:
1 846.92 USD
Worst trade:
-1 363.47 USD
Gross Profit:
197 369.67 USD (40 848 805 pips)
Gross Loss:
-176 258.94 USD (36 294 822 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
49 (4 944.71 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 944.71 USD (49)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
98.84%
Max deposit load:
13.67%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
52
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.95
Long Trades:
1 811 (52.95%)
Short Trades:
1 609 (47.05%)
Profit Factor:
1.12
Expected Payoff:
6.17 USD
Average Profit:
123.98 USD
Average Loss:
-96.42 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-2 841.52 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 841.52 USD (17)
Monthly growth:
4.97%
Annual Forecast:
60.30%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
305.35 USD
Maximal:
10 800.70 USD (32.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.51% (10 794.58 USD)
By Equity:
8.05% (841.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1123
BTCUSD 872
USDJPY 282
GBPJPY 210
ETHUSD 187
CADJPY 167
CHINA50 109
EURJPY 94
AUDJPY 88
US30 78
XTIUSD 72
USTEC 67
US500 46
HK50 14
CHINAH 11
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 16K
BTCUSD -1.9K
USDJPY 5.3K
GBPJPY -1.8K
ETHUSD 117
CADJPY -945
CHINA50 4.8K
EURJPY -235
AUDJPY -1.6K
US30 1.6K
XTIUSD 975
USTEC -1.4K
US500 360
HK50 191
CHINAH 150
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 235K
BTCUSD -1.8M
USDJPY 15K
GBPJPY -11K
ETHUSD 29K
CADJPY -5.1K
CHINA50 5.9M
EURJPY -1.3K
AUDJPY -13K
US30 114K
XTIUSD 1.4K
USTEC -257K
US500 4.4K
HK50 269K
CHINAH 149K
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
20M 40M 60M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 846.92 USD
Worst trade: -1 363 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 49
Maximum consecutive losses: 17
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 944.71 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 841.52 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
Exness-MT5Real39
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1.13 × 156
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
10.55 × 313
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.77 × 242
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
25.96 × 154
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
All strategies are trend-following with a single-position execution logic. As a multi-strategy portfolio, multiple concurrent orders may exist.
The system utilizes simple interest only, with no compounding.
No reviews
2026.05.28 13:13
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.27 09:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.26 16:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.26 15:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.24 22:38
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.21 07:04
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 1.26% of days out of 712 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.21 07:04
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
ZhuJi Great Building
50 USD per month
2 217%
0
0
USD
7.7K
USD
118
96%
3 420
46%
99%
1.11
6.17
USD
70%
1:500
Copy

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