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Roman Rak

Sentinel Algo Trading

Roman Rak
Roman Rak

Roman Rak

Algo trader and trading bot developer with 5+ years
of experience.
Founder of Sentinel Algo Trading — automated portfolio
of 11 strategies on MT5 via Bybit TradFi.
Instruments: Forex, Gold, Indices
Products available on cTrader Store: ctrader.com/profile/RomanR
0 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 7%
Bybit-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
436
Profit Trades:
219 (50.22%)
Loss Trades:
217 (49.77%)
Best trade:
228.79 UST
Worst trade:
-130.09 UST
Gross Profit:
6 010.94 UST (3 195 157 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 630.31 UST (2 927 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (198.01 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
374.22 UST (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
69.27%
Max deposit load:
3.42%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
329 (75.46%)
Short Trades:
107 (24.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.87 UST
Average Profit:
27.45 UST
Average Loss:
-25.95 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-143.23 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.42 UST (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.79%
Annual Forecast:
-45.96%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.85 UST
Maximal:
826.03 UST (13.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.43% (826.33 UST)
By Equity:
6.03% (350.25 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
DJ30 102
GER40 89
NAS100 70
XAUUSD+ 69
EURJPY+ 68
USDJPY+ 38
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
DJ30 -134
GER40 509
NAS100 -78
XAUUSD+ 494
EURJPY+ 13
USDJPY+ -425
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
DJ30 -65K
GER40 334K
NAS100 -48K
XAUUSD+ 50K
EURJPY+ 249
USDJPY+ -3.6K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +228.79 UST
Worst trade: -130 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +198.01 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.23 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Bybit-Live
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Sentinel Algo Trading — fully automated portfolio of 11 
strategies on MetaTrader 5 via Bybit TradFi.

Instruments: XAUUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, GER40, NAS100, DJ30
Strategy types:
- Range Breakout (Long & Short)
- Go Long (Long only)
- Turnaround Tuesday (Long only)

Backtest results (Jan 2025 — Apr 2026):
✅ Return: +247%
✅ $5,000 → $17,363
✅ 14/16 profitable months
✅ Max drawdown: -19.14%
✅ vs S&P500: 15x better

Fully automated 24/5. Min capital: $3,000

Past performance does not guarantee future results.
No reviews
2026.07.07 12:44
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.17% of days out of 72 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.06 18:35
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.07.06 16:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.09 21:11
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 44 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.05 17:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.28 17:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.28 16:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.27 16:01
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.27 16:01
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.27 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.21 06:04
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.21 06:04
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.21 06:04
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.21 06:04
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.21 06:04
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sentinel Algo Trading
50 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
5.6K
UST
15
98%
436
50%
69%
1.06
0.87
UST
13%
1:500
Copy

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