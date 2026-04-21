- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
436
Profit Trades:
219 (50.22%)
Loss Trades:
217 (49.77%)
Best trade:
228.79 UST
Worst trade:
-130.09 UST
Gross Profit:
6 010.94 UST (3 195 157 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 630.31 UST (2 927 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (198.01 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
374.22 UST (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
69.27%
Max deposit load:
3.42%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
18
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.46
Long Trades:
329 (75.46%)
Short Trades:
107 (24.54%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.87 UST
Average Profit:
27.45 UST
Average Loss:
-25.95 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-143.23 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-326.42 UST (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.79%
Annual Forecast:
-45.96%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.85 UST
Maximal:
826.03 UST (13.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
13.43% (826.33 UST)
By Equity:
6.03% (350.25 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|DJ30
|102
|GER40
|89
|NAS100
|70
|XAUUSD+
|69
|EURJPY+
|68
|USDJPY+
|38
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|DJ30
|-134
|GER40
|509
|NAS100
|-78
|XAUUSD+
|494
|EURJPY+
|13
|USDJPY+
|-425
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|DJ30
|-65K
|GER40
|334K
|NAS100
|-48K
|XAUUSD+
|50K
|EURJPY+
|249
|USDJPY+
|-3.6K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +228.79 UST
Worst trade: -130 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +198.01 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -143.23 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Sentinel Algo Trading — fully automated portfolio of 11
strategies on MetaTrader 5 via Bybit TradFi.
Instruments: XAUUSD, EURJPY, USDJPY, GER40, NAS100, DJ30
Strategy types:
- Range Breakout (Long & Short)
- Go Long (Long only)
- Turnaround Tuesday (Long only)
Backtest results (Jan 2025 — Apr 2026):
✅ Return: +247%
✅ $5,000 → $17,363
✅ 14/16 profitable months
✅ Max drawdown: -19.14%
✅ vs S&P500: 15x better
Fully automated 24/5. Min capital: $3,000
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
50 USD per month
7%
0
0
USD
USD
5.6K
UST
UST
15
98%
436
50%
69%
1.06
0.87
UST
UST
13%
1:500