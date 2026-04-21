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Mingze Yang

MD caijue

Mingze Yang
Mingze Yang

Mingze Yang

V:mingmo
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 44 USD per month
growth since 2026 87%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 759
Profit Trades:
1 144 (65.03%)
Loss Trades:
615 (34.96%)
Best trade:
327.10 USD
Worst trade:
-114.29 USD
Gross Profit:
14 265.58 USD (9 584 924 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 955.20 USD (6 367 252 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 654.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 654.24 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
65.18%
Max deposit load:
4.59%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.14
Long Trades:
843 (47.92%)
Short Trades:
916 (52.08%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
4.16 USD
Average Profit:
12.47 USD
Average Loss:
-11.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-556.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-556.07 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
12.45%
Annual Forecast:
151.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.53 USD
Maximal:
556.46 USD (4.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.61% (556.46 USD)
By Equity:
14.88% (1 793.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1759
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 7.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 3.2M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +327.10 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 654.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -556.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.16 13:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 08:22
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 05:49
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 02:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 12:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.09 18:09
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 09:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.18 13:58
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.12 07:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.21 03:02
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.21 03:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MD caijue
44 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
12K
USD
17
0%
1 759
65%
65%
2.05
4.16
USD
15%
1:500
Copy

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