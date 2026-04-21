- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 759
Profit Trades:
1 144 (65.03%)
Loss Trades:
615 (34.96%)
Best trade:
327.10 USD
Worst trade:
-114.29 USD
Gross Profit:
14 265.58 USD (9 584 924 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 955.20 USD (6 367 252 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 654.24 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 654.24 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.17
Trading activity:
65.18%
Max deposit load:
4.59%
Latest trade:
11 hours ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
13.14
Long Trades:
843 (47.92%)
Short Trades:
916 (52.08%)
Profit Factor:
2.05
Expected Payoff:
4.16 USD
Average Profit:
12.47 USD
Average Loss:
-11.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-556.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-556.07 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
12.45%
Annual Forecast:
151.06%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
30.53 USD
Maximal:
556.46 USD (4.07%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.61% (556.46 USD)
By Equity:
14.88% (1 793.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1759
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|7.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|3.2M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +327.10 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 654.24 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -556.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
44 USD per month
87%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
17
0%
1 759
65%
65%
2.05
4.16
USD
USD
15%
1:500