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Anton Kondratev

RIXA TICKMILL

Anton Kondratev
Anton Kondratev

Anton Kondratev

3.4 (155)
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14 products 6 signals 3 topics 48 comments
0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 777 USD per month
growth since 2026 -36%
Tickmill-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
248
Profit Trades:
202 (81.45%)
Loss Trades:
46 (18.55%)
Best trade:
93.17 USD
Worst trade:
-203.36 USD
Gross Profit:
2 062.86 USD (206 523 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 959.30 USD (194 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (218.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
500.18 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
31.97%
Max deposit load:
24.81%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
129 (52.02%)
Short Trades:
119 (47.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.21 USD
Average Loss:
-42.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-279.65 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-12.13%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
485.55 USD
Maximal:
792.47 USD (104.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.69% (792.53 USD)
By Equity:
50.64% (199.35 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 248
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 104
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +93.17 USD
Worst trade: -203 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +218.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Afterprime-Ltd
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real33
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real32
0.00 × 1
MavenTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
TickmillEU-Live
1.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
1.15 × 131
Tickmill-Live
2.81 × 6442
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
2.95 × 1049
Exness-MT5Real
4.00 × 17
Aglobe-Live
4.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.45 × 144
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
4.50 × 2
AdmiralMarkets-Live
4.50 × 2
Exness-MT5Real21
4.75 × 4
TitanFX-MT5-01
4.99 × 82
AdmiralsSC-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
5.33 × 3
Alpari-MT5
5.41 × 32
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
5.74 × 39
Exness-MT5Real6
6.00 × 3
46 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.04 14:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 13:48
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 11:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.02 13:46
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.29 11:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.19 02:32
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.19 02:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.19 01:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.19 00:04
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.15 01:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.14 14:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.12 15:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.12 15:53
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.05.12 14:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.12 05:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.11 01:46
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.06 02:45
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.05 13:35
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.05.05 13:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.28 16:09
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
RIXA TICKMILL
777 USD per month
-36%
0
0
USD
312
USD
16
100%
248
81%
32%
1.05
0.42
USD
95%
1:500
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