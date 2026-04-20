- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
248
Profit Trades:
202 (81.45%)
Loss Trades:
46 (18.55%)
Best trade:
93.17 USD
Worst trade:
-203.36 USD
Gross Profit:
2 062.86 USD (206 523 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 959.30 USD (194 427 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (218.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
500.18 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
31.97%
Max deposit load:
24.81%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
14
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.13
Long Trades:
129 (52.02%)
Short Trades:
119 (47.98%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
0.42 USD
Average Profit:
10.21 USD
Average Loss:
-42.59 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-2.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-279.65 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-12.13%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
485.55 USD
Maximal:
792.47 USD (104.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
94.69% (792.53 USD)
By Equity:
50.64% (199.35 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|248
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|104
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +93.17 USD
Worst trade: -203 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +218.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.81 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Afterprime-Ltd
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real33
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real32
|0.00 × 1
|
MavenTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillEU-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.15 × 131
|
Tickmill-Live
|2.81 × 6442
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|2.95 × 1049
|
Exness-MT5Real
|4.00 × 17
|
Aglobe-Live
|4.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.45 × 144
|
MaxusGlobalMarket-Main
|4.50 × 2
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|4.50 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real21
|4.75 × 4
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|4.99 × 82
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|5.33 × 3
|
Alpari-MT5
|5.41 × 32
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|5.74 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|6.00 × 3
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
777 USD per month
-36%
0
0
USD
USD
312
USD
USD
16
100%
248
81%
32%
1.05
0.42
USD
USD
95%
1:500