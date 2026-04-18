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Ayano Moriya

QUEEN BEE STABLE

Ayano Moriya
Ayano Moriya

Ayano Moriya

0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 48%
XMTrading-Real 11
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
95 (70.89%)
Loss Trades:
39 (29.10%)
Best trade:
6 350.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-4 313.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
131 408.00 JPY (14 303 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44 281.00 JPY (5 963 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (19 625.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 625.00 JPY (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
75.13%
Max deposit load:
12.14%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
20.20
Long Trades:
61 (45.52%)
Short Trades:
73 (54.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.97
Expected Payoff:
650.20 JPY
Average Profit:
1 383.24 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 135.41 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2 706.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 313.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Annual Forecast:
72.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
839.00 JPY
Maximal:
4 313.00 JPY (1.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.92% (4 313.00 JPY)
By Equity:
35.25% (69 500.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCADmicro 134
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCADmicro 763
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCADmicro 8.6K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 350.00 JPY
Worst trade: -4 313 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 625.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 706.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.06.22 03:20
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.18 00:17
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.14 00:15
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.13 21:13
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.13 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.13 16:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.02 08:09
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.04.20 02:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.20 01:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.18 04:16
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.18 04:16
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.18 04:16
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
QUEEN BEE STABLE
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
271K
JPY
17
100%
134
70%
75%
2.96
650.20
JPY
35%
1:500
Copy

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