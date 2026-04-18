- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
134
Profit Trades:
95 (70.89%)
Loss Trades:
39 (29.10%)
Best trade:
6 350.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-4 313.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
131 408.00 JPY (14 303 pips)
Gross Loss:
-44 281.00 JPY (5 963 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (19 625.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
19 625.00 JPY (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.42
Trading activity:
75.13%
Max deposit load:
12.14%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
20.20
Long Trades:
61 (45.52%)
Short Trades:
73 (54.48%)
Profit Factor:
2.97
Expected Payoff:
650.20 JPY
Average Profit:
1 383.24 JPY
Average Loss:
-1 135.41 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-2 706.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 313.00 JPY (1)
Monthly growth:
5.97%
Annual Forecast:
72.39%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
839.00 JPY
Maximal:
4 313.00 JPY (1.92%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.92% (4 313.00 JPY)
By Equity:
35.25% (69 500.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCADmicro
|134
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCADmicro
|763
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCADmicro
|8.6K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 350.00 JPY
Worst trade: -4 313 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +19 625.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 706.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMTrading-Real 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
48%
0
0
USD
USD
271K
JPY
JPY
17
100%
134
70%
75%
2.96
650.20
JPY
JPY
35%
1:500