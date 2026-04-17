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Sarawut Phumkrajang

SRAX AI Low Risk IC

Sarawut Phumkrajang
Sarawut Phumkrajang

Sarawut Phumkrajang

0 reviews
Reliability
99 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 89%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
389
Profit Trades:
270 (69.40%)
Loss Trades:
119 (30.59%)
Best trade:
440.72 USD
Worst trade:
-279.02 USD
Gross Profit:
11 532.40 USD (83 842 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 514.03 USD (42 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (358.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
895.94 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
50.89%
Max deposit load:
2.53%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.42
Long Trades:
143 (36.76%)
Short Trades:
246 (63.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
15.47 USD
Average Profit:
42.71 USD
Average Loss:
-46.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-116.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-575.19 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.29%
Annual Forecast:
51.99%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.43 USD
Maximal:
577.82 USD (5.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.03% (582.86 USD)
By Equity:
8.13% (450.91 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 160
AUDCAD 105
NZDCAD 90
XAUUSD 34
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 1.7K
AUDCAD 2.3K
NZDCAD 2.1K
XAUUSD -12
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 8.6K
AUDCAD 17K
NZDCAD 10K
XAUUSD 5.5K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +440.72 USD
Worst trade: -279 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +358.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 2
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
Forex.com-Live 536
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 30
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.56 × 9
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.67 × 6
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
Headway-Real
1.00 × 6
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.12 × 3569
Exness-MT5Real8
1.57 × 508
itexsys-Platform
1.73 × 30
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 225
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.79 × 28
127 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.04.29 05:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.27 03:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SRAX AI Low Risk IC
30 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
6.1K
USD
99
98%
389
69%
51%
2.09
15.47
USD
8%
1:500
Copy

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