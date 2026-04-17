The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 4 VTMarkets-Live 6 0.00 × 2 VantageMarkets-Live 6 0.00 × 1 Neomarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real29 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 VTMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES 0.00 × 1 Forex.com-Live 536 0.00 × 1 XBTFX-MetaTrader5 0.00 × 1 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.37 × 30 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.56 × 9 PacificUnionLLC-Live 0.67 × 6 Eightcap-Live 0.89 × 55 Exness-MT5Real2 0.90 × 10 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.00 × 1 Headway-Real 1.00 × 6 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.05 × 20 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.12 × 3569 Exness-MT5Real8 1.57 × 508 itexsys-Platform 1.73 × 30 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.74 × 225 VantageInternational-Live 3 1.79 × 28 127 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor