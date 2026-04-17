- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
389
Profit Trades:
270 (69.40%)
Loss Trades:
119 (30.59%)
Best trade:
440.72 USD
Worst trade:
-279.02 USD
Gross Profit:
11 532.40 USD (83 842 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 514.03 USD (42 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (358.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
895.94 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.26
Trading activity:
50.89%
Max deposit load:
2.53%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
10.42
Long Trades:
143 (36.76%)
Short Trades:
246 (63.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.09
Expected Payoff:
15.47 USD
Average Profit:
42.71 USD
Average Loss:
-46.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-116.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-575.19 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
4.29%
Annual Forecast:
51.99%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.43 USD
Maximal:
577.82 USD (5.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.03% (582.86 USD)
By Equity:
8.13% (450.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDNZD
|160
|AUDCAD
|105
|NZDCAD
|90
|XAUUSD
|34
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDNZD
|1.7K
|AUDCAD
|2.3K
|NZDCAD
|2.1K
|XAUUSD
|-12
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDNZD
|8.6K
|AUDCAD
|17K
|NZDCAD
|10K
|XAUUSD
|5.5K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +440.72 USD
Worst trade: -279 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +358.55 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -116.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 30
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.56 × 9
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.67 × 6
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
Headway-Real
|1.00 × 6
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.12 × 3569
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.57 × 508
|
itexsys-Platform
|1.73 × 30
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 225
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.79 × 28
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
89%
0
0
USD
USD
6.1K
USD
USD
99
98%
389
69%
51%
2.09
15.47
USD
USD
8%
1:500