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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Golden Conqueror EA VTMarkets STD
Taner Altinsoy

Golden Conqueror EA VTMarkets STD

Taner Altinsoy
Taner Altinsoy

Taner Altinsoy

4.1 (56)
🐔Golden Hen EA Recommended Set File v6.2: https://c.mql5.com/31/2219/Golden_Hen_EA_v6_2_Extreme_Market_Profile.set
1 product 7 signals
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 28%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
156 (88.63%)
Loss Trades:
20 (11.36%)
Best trade:
17.26 USD
Worst trade:
-56.08 USD
Gross Profit:
292.99 USD (21 990 pips)
Gross Loss:
-224.57 USD (15 680 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (38.82 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.03 USD (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
1.16%
Max deposit load:
23.66%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
80 (45.45%)
Short Trades:
96 (54.55%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
0.39 USD
Average Profit:
1.88 USD
Average Loss:
-11.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-21.93 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-56.08 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
3.70%
Annual Forecast:
44.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.22 USD
Maximal:
56.08 USD (15.50%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.58% (27.27 USD)
By Equity:
5.17% (28.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-VIP 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-VIP 68
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-VIP 6.3K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +17.26 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +38.82 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -21.93 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.28 11:04
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.07 05:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.24 12:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.17 10:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 09:11
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.12 20:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 15:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.07 14:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 16:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.28 15:07
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.17 09:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.17 08:02
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.17 01:58
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:500
2026.04.16 17:52
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.16 17:52
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.16 17:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.16 17:52
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Golden Conqueror EA VTMarkets STD
99 USD per month
28%
0
0
USD
1.2K
USD
17
100%
176
88%
1%
1.30
0.39
USD
10%
1:200
Copy

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