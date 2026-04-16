- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
119 (89.47%)
Loss Trades:
14 (10.53%)
Best trade:
26.76 USD
Worst trade:
-17.22 USD
Gross Profit:
199.09 USD (10 970 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.71 USD (2 560 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (34.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.91 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
0.28%
Max deposit load:
34.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.21
Long Trades:
54 (40.60%)
Short Trades:
79 (59.40%)
Profit Factor:
3.64
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
1.67 USD
Average Loss:
-3.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.19%
Annual Forecast:
14.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.11 USD
Maximal:
17.58 USD (9.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.33% (17.40 USD)
By Equity:
2.08% (41.69 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.raw
|133
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD.raw
|144
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD.raw
|8.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26.76 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.17 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
25
0%
133
89%
0%
3.63
1.09
USD
USD
2%
1:30