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Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

TOP PREMIUM SETUP

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.
Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

Algoritmic Capital, Ltd.

4.4 (20)
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Algoritmic Capital is a financial services provider, specializing in Algorithmic Trading Systems and educational services for active traders.
6 products 11 signals 5 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 13%
FPMTrading-Live
1:30
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
133
Profit Trades:
119 (89.47%)
Loss Trades:
14 (10.53%)
Best trade:
26.76 USD
Worst trade:
-17.22 USD
Gross Profit:
199.09 USD (10 970 pips)
Gross Loss:
-54.71 USD (2 560 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (34.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
53.91 USD (27)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.30
Trading activity:
0.28%
Max deposit load:
34.50%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
8.21
Long Trades:
54 (40.60%)
Short Trades:
79 (59.40%)
Profit Factor:
3.64
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
1.67 USD
Average Loss:
-3.91 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-15.17 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.22 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
1.19%
Annual Forecast:
14.46%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
12.11 USD
Maximal:
17.58 USD (9.31%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.33% (17.40 USD)
By Equity:
2.08% (41.69 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD.raw 133
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD.raw 144
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD.raw 8.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26.76 USD
Worst trade: -17 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 27
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +34.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.17 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FPMTrading-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

* sharp premium trading 
No reviews
2026.07.01 02:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 11:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 00:14
No swaps are charged
2026.06.18 00:14
No swaps are charged
2026.06.18 00:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 09:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.17 05:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.26 03:00
No swaps are charged
2026.05.26 03:00
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.05.13 23:13
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:100 - 1:500
2026.04.29 05:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.16 15:52
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TOP PREMIUM SETUP
39 USD per month
13%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
25
0%
133
89%
0%
3.63
1.09
USD
2%
1:30
Copy

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