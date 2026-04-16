- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
33 (67.34%)
Loss Trades:
16 (32.65%)
Best trade:
2 824.17 USD
Worst trade:
-598.50 USD
Gross Profit:
11 011.51 USD (98 798 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 744.22 USD (27 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (6 269.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 269.87 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.22%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
37 days
Recovery Factor:
7.28
Long Trades:
42 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
7 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.01
Expected Payoff:
168.72 USD
Average Profit:
333.68 USD
Average Loss:
-171.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 133.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 133.07 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.09 USD
Maximal:
1 135.69 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.11% (1 135.33 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SCHD
|9
|QQQ
|9
|BRKb
|8
|GLD
|8
|TLT
|7
|SPY
|6
|TIP
|2
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SCHD
|2.8K
|QQQ
|5.1K
|BRKb
|-861
|GLD
|-1.3K
|TLT
|97
|SPY
|2.4K
|TIP
|59
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SCHD
|969
|QQQ
|67K
|BRKb
|-4K
|GLD
|-21K
|TLT
|395
|SPY
|28K
|TIP
|78
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 824.17 USD
Worst trade: -599 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 269.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 133.07 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Quality Compounder Strategy: A systematic approach to global markets using high-quality ETFs. We focus on low volatility and long-term capital appreciation. Our proprietary market-regime filter protects the portfolio during major downturns by rotating into defensive assets. We don’t trade for excitement; we trade for consistency. Recommended for long-term copiers looking for a professional alternative to index investing with enhanced downside protection.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
USD
1M
USD
USD
18
0%
49
67%
100%
4.01
168.72
USD
USD
0%
1:1