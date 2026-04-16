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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Quality Compounder Strategy
Juan Rodrigo Alcantar Fuentes

Quality Compounder Strategy

Juan Rodrigo Alcantar Fuentes
Juan Rodrigo Alcantar Fuentes

Juan Rodrigo Alcantar Fuentes

0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 1%
Darwinex-Live
1:1
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
49
Profit Trades:
33 (67.34%)
Loss Trades:
16 (32.65%)
Best trade:
2 824.17 USD
Worst trade:
-598.50 USD
Gross Profit:
11 011.51 USD (98 798 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 744.22 USD (27 494 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (6 269.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 269.87 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.32
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
25.22%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
37 days
Recovery Factor:
7.28
Long Trades:
42 (85.71%)
Short Trades:
7 (14.29%)
Profit Factor:
4.01
Expected Payoff:
168.72 USD
Average Profit:
333.68 USD
Average Loss:
-171.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-1 133.07 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 133.07 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.01%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
50.09 USD
Maximal:
1 135.69 USD (0.11%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.11% (1 135.33 USD)
By Equity:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SCHD 9
QQQ 9
BRKb 8
GLD 8
TLT 7
SPY 6
TIP 2
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SCHD 2.8K
QQQ 5.1K
BRKb -861
GLD -1.3K
TLT 97
SPY 2.4K
TIP 59
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SCHD 969
QQQ 67K
BRKb -4K
GLD -21K
TLT 395
SPY 28K
TIP 78
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 824.17 USD
Worst trade: -599 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 269.87 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 133.07 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Quality Compounder Strategy: A systematic approach to global markets using high-quality ETFs. We focus on low volatility and long-term capital appreciation. Our proprietary market-regime filter protects the portfolio during major downturns by rotating into defensive assets. We don’t trade for excitement; we trade for consistency. Recommended for long-term copiers looking for a professional alternative to index investing with enhanced downside protection.
No reviews
2026.08.05 14:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.31 16:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.31 15:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 16:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 15:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 15:46
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 14:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 14:44
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.22 17:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.16 19:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.01 19:51
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.01 18:49
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.19 18:16
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.19 17:16
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.13 15:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.13 14:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 18:55
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.05 15:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.05 14:37
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.04 17:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Quality Compounder Strategy
30 USD per month
1%
0
0
USD
1M
USD
18
0%
49
67%
100%
4.01
168.72
USD
0%
1:1
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