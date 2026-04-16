The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Quality Compounder Strategy: A systematic approach to global markets using high-quality ETFs. We focus on low volatility and long-term capital appreciation. Our proprietary market-regime filter protects the portfolio during major downturns by rotating into defensive assets. We don’t trade for excitement; we trade for consistency. Recommended for long-term copiers looking for a professional alternative to index investing with enhanced downside protection.

