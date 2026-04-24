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Yury Shakhlovich

OracleIZobretatel

Yury Shakhlovich
Yury Shakhlovich

Yury Shakhlovich

0 reviews
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -14%
FTMBrokersLLC-Live
1:100
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
115
Profit Trades:
56 (48.69%)
Loss Trades:
59 (51.30%)
Best trade:
20.72 USD
Worst trade:
-29.24 USD
Gross Profit:
362.92 USD (610 131 pips)
Gross Loss:
-302.68 USD (732 965 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (42.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.31 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
76.82%
Max deposit load:
130.13%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.65
Long Trades:
50 (43.48%)
Short Trades:
65 (56.52%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
0.52 USD
Average Profit:
6.48 USD
Average Loss:
-5.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-82.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-82.38 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
-31.65%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
21.36 USD
Maximal:
92.00 USD (53.60%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
69.89% (92.00 USD)
By Equity:
43.17% (55.17 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD_e 103
BTCUSD 12
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD_e 82
BTCUSD -21
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD_e 6.1K
BTCUSD -125K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +20.72 USD
Worst trade: -29 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +42.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -82.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FTMBrokersLLC-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.08.07 11:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.07 04:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.06 20:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.31 16:44
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 2.02% of days out of 99 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.29 19:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.26 21:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 20:41
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 19:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 17:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 14:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 13:37
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 15:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.23 14:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 12:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 09:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.18 16:24
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 19:10
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.11 20:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.11 19:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.05 15:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OracleIZobretatel
30 USD per month
-14%
0
0
USD
81
USD
16
0%
115
48%
77%
1.19
0.52
USD
70%
1:100
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