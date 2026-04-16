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Wu Tien Hung

Willy Strategy

Wu Tien Hung
Wu Tien Hung

Wu Tien Hung

Graduated from the Department of Business Management at National Taipei University of Technology in Taiwan, with nearly ten years of trading experience. I prefer reversal + Martingale strategies. Welcome to follow my Forex Winner signals, so you can invest with peace of mind without fearing high
0 reviews
Reliability
83 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 78%
AnzoCapital-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
924
Profit Trades:
672 (72.72%)
Loss Trades:
252 (27.27%)
Best trade:
3 079.30 USD
Worst trade:
-1 005.03 USD
Gross Profit:
21 447.56 USD (122 988 pips)
Gross Loss:
-13 682.29 USD (83 678 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
20 (345.46 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
3 952.74 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
64.41%
Max deposit load:
5.25%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
24
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
2.06
Long Trades:
438 (47.40%)
Short Trades:
486 (52.60%)
Profit Factor:
1.57
Expected Payoff:
8.40 USD
Average Profit:
31.92 USD
Average Loss:
-54.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-554.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 773.87 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.39%
Annual Forecast:
16.92%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
3 773.87 USD (69.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.68% (3 773.87 USD)
By Equity:
14.04% (1 572.47 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 326
AUDNZD 303
NZDCAD 295
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 3.1K
AUDNZD 1.9K
NZDCAD 2.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 15K
AUDNZD 6.9K
NZDCAD 17K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 079.30 USD
Worst trade: -1 005 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +345.46 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -554.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "AnzoCapital-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.04.29 05:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.27 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Willy Strategy
30 USD per month
78%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
83
95%
924
72%
64%
1.56
8.40
USD
16%
1:500
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