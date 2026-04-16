- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
73
Profit Trades:
48 (65.75%)
Loss Trades:
25 (34.25%)
Best trade:
165.69 USD
Worst trade:
-118.50 USD
Gross Profit:
2 644.62 USD (110 423 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 820.44 USD (63 513 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (819.77 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
861.45 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
5.69%
Max deposit load:
7.21%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.88
Long Trades:
19 (26.03%)
Short Trades:
54 (73.97%)
Profit Factor:
1.45
Expected Payoff:
11.29 USD
Average Profit:
55.10 USD
Average Loss:
-72.82 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-536.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-536.85 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
27.33%
Annual Forecast:
331.55%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
727.35 USD
Maximal:
931.41 USD (54.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.04% (928.53 USD)
By Equity:
10.31% (398.91 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|73
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|824
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|47K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +165.69 USD
Worst trade: -119 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +819.77 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -536.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live22" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.83 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|1.08 × 80
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|1.18 × 596
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|1.37 × 1282
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|2.00 × 13
|
Tickmill-Live05
|2.61 × 41
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|2.63 × 75
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|3.21 × 126
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|3.78 × 54
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|4.02 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|4.32 × 165
|
Alpari-ECN1
|4.54 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|4.84 × 204
|
Tickmill-Live
|4.92 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|5.08 × 135
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|5.16 × 129
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|5.92 × 158
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|6.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|6.54 × 68
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|6.70 × 192
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|6.73 × 63
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|7.20 × 218
|
Exness-Real9
|7.97 × 261
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
222 USD per month
64%
0
0
USD
USD
1.3K
USD
USD
15
100%
73
65%
6%
1.45
11.29
USD
USD
23%
1:500