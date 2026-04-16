- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
472
Profit Trades:
319 (67.58%)
Loss Trades:
153 (32.42%)
Best trade:
120.13 USD
Worst trade:
-84.31 USD
Gross Profit:
3 636.50 USD (233 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 493.67 USD (155 813 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (378.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
378.42 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
48.25%
Max deposit load:
20.93%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
225 (47.67%)
Short Trades:
247 (52.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
2.42 USD
Average Profit:
11.40 USD
Average Loss:
-16.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-212.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-212.92 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
25.94%
Annual Forecast:
314.72%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.04 USD
Maximal:
466.07 USD (29.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.17% (464.63 USD)
By Equity:
25.07% (150.28 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|431
|GBPUSD
|17
|AUDUSD
|10
|USDJPY
|8
|EURUSD
|5
|USTEC
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|931
|GBPUSD
|51
|AUDUSD
|135
|USDJPY
|-1
|EURUSD
|25
|USTEC
|2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|74K
|GBPUSD
|836
|AUDUSD
|1.6K
|USDJPY
|146
|EURUSD
|344
|USTEC
|1.5K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +120.13 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +378.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -212.92 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.36 × 11
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 153
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.52 × 180
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.73 × 9822
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.76 × 1314
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.77 × 5652
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
243%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
17
64%
472
67%
48%
1.45
2.42
USD
USD
29%
1:500