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Khairul Iman

Code313

Khairul Iman
Khairul Iman

Khairul Iman

0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 243%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
472
Profit Trades:
319 (67.58%)
Loss Trades:
153 (32.42%)
Best trade:
120.13 USD
Worst trade:
-84.31 USD
Gross Profit:
3 636.50 USD (233 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 493.67 USD (155 813 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (378.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
378.42 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
48.25%
Max deposit load:
20.93%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
57
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.45
Long Trades:
225 (47.67%)
Short Trades:
247 (52.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
2.42 USD
Average Profit:
11.40 USD
Average Loss:
-16.30 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-212.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-212.92 USD (11)
Monthly growth:
25.94%
Annual Forecast:
314.72%
Algo trading:
64%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
16.04 USD
Maximal:
466.07 USD (29.26%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
29.17% (464.63 USD)
By Equity:
25.07% (150.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 431
GBPUSD 17
AUDUSD 10
USDJPY 8
EURUSD 5
USTEC 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 931
GBPUSD 51
AUDUSD 135
USDJPY -1
EURUSD 25
USTEC 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 74K
GBPUSD 836
AUDUSD 1.6K
USDJPY 146
EURUSD 344
USTEC 1.5K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +120.13 USD
Worst trade: -84 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 11
Maximal consecutive profit: +378.42 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -212.92 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 6
0.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.36 × 11
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 153
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
FPMarkets-Live
0.52 × 180
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.73 × 9822
VTMarkets-Live
0.76 × 1314
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.77 × 5652
167 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register



No reviews
2026.07.31 08:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.30 14:35
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.23 05:15
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 08:01
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 08:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 15:41
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 14:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 06:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 13:23
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 05:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 08:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.25 17:50
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.24 18:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 03:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.22 01:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.18 17:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 20:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 19:10
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.17 15:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.11 18:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Code313
30 USD per month
243%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
17
64%
472
67%
48%
1.45
2.42
USD
29%
1:500
Copy

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