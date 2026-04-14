- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
39 (61.90%)
Loss Trades:
24 (38.10%)
Best trade:
26 954.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-16 527.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
294 882.00 JPY (185 449 pips)
Gross Loss:
-229 610.00 JPY (143 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (64 456.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64 456.00 JPY (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
91.59%
Max deposit load:
9.70%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
32 (50.79%)
Short Trades:
31 (49.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
1 036.06 JPY
Average Profit:
7 561.08 JPY
Average Loss:
-9 567.08 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-41 172.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41 172.00 JPY (5)
Monthly growth:
0.11%
Annual Forecast:
1.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20 655.00 JPY
Maximal:
48 736.00 JPY (38.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.04% (48 726.00 JPY)
By Equity:
13.58% (14 868.00 JPY)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|63
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|
20 40 60
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|572
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|42K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +26 954.00 JPY
Worst trade: -16 527 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +64 456.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -41 172.00 JPY
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axiory-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
USD
165K
JPY
JPY
17
100%
63
61%
92%
1.28
1 036.06
JPY
JPY
38%
1:400