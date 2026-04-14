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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / XAUUSD AIBB
Naoki Hozumi

XAUUSD AIBB

Naoki Hozumi
Naoki Hozumi

Naoki Hozumi

0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 65%
Axiory-Live
1:400
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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
63
Profit Trades:
39 (61.90%)
Loss Trades:
24 (38.10%)
Best trade:
26 954.00 JPY
Worst trade:
-16 527.00 JPY
Gross Profit:
294 882.00 JPY (185 449 pips)
Gross Loss:
-229 610.00 JPY (143 055 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (64 456.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive profit:
64 456.00 JPY (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
91.59%
Max deposit load:
9.70%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
1.34
Long Trades:
32 (50.79%)
Short Trades:
31 (49.21%)
Profit Factor:
1.28
Expected Payoff:
1 036.06 JPY
Average Profit:
7 561.08 JPY
Average Loss:
-9 567.08 JPY
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-41 172.00 JPY)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-41 172.00 JPY (5)
Monthly growth:
0.11%
Annual Forecast:
1.32%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
20 655.00 JPY
Maximal:
48 736.00 JPY (38.05%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.04% (48 726.00 JPY)
By Equity:
13.58% (14 868.00 JPY)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 63
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 572
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 42K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +26 954.00 JPY
Worst trade: -16 527 JPY
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +64 456.00 JPY
Maximal consecutive loss: -41 172.00 JPY

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Axiory-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.26 13:51
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.22 23:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.12 22:33
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.06 03:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.03 12:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 04:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.24 10:30
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.14 22:44
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.06.11 08:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.72% of days out of 58 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.09 16:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.08 12:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.82% of days out of 55 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.03 10:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.02 04:57
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.04% of days out of 49 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 00:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 07:42
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.19 14:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.18 07:23
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.94% of days out of 34 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.12 15:53
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.11 00:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 27 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.07 02:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAUUSD AIBB
30 USD per month
65%
0
0
USD
165K
JPY
17
100%
63
61%
92%
1.28
1 036.06
JPY
38%
1:400
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