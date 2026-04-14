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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / NeuroTrade X1
Sergio Castellon Sardina

NeuroTrade X1

Sergio Castellon Sardina
Sergio Castellon Sardina

Sergio Castellon Sardina

0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 48 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
83
Profit Trades:
38 (45.78%)
Loss Trades:
45 (54.22%)
Best trade:
5 603.02 USD
Worst trade:
-1 412.77 USD
Gross Profit:
32 918.11 USD (83 973 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 332.89 USD (97 773 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (8 556.14 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 158.89 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
13.84%
Max deposit load:
90.30%
Latest trade:
17 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.23
Long Trades:
83 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-41.14 USD
Average Profit:
866.27 USD
Average Loss:
-807.40 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-6 177.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 140.59 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
8.48%
Annual Forecast:
102.89%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14 995.96 USD
Maximal:
14 995.96 USD (15.00%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.98% (14 983.83 USD)
By Equity:
2.75% (2 489.13 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 83
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -3.4K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -14K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +5 603.02 USD
Worst trade: -1 413 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +8 556.14 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 177.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Neuro Trader X1 | MT5 Signals

Advanced algorithmic trading system specialized in XAUUSD (Gold) and other trending assets, designed under a strategic diversification approach.

Neuro Trader X1 combines multiple quantitative models and optimized setups that work together to maximize profitability while maintaining strict risk control.

Unlike traditional single-strategy systems, this multi-strategy approach allows adaptation to different market conditions (trend, range, and volatility), reducing exposure to adverse scenarios and improving long-term consistency.

Neuro Trader X1 is designed for traders seeking a professional, data-driven solution with a balanced risk/reward profile, eliminating emotional decision-making.

Important Notice

For this signal, a minimum balance of $1,000 is generally recommended. This provides sufficient margin to absorb market fluctuations, cover subscription costs, and achieve more consistent results.

With smaller account sizes, it may be difficult to generate satisfactory returns or offset the subscription cost. In such cases, the limitation is more related to capital size and trading conditions rather than the signal itself.

Technical Features

Fully automated strategies optimized for gold and other trending assets
Main timeframe: 1H
No martingale
No grid
No averaging – each trade is independent
Intelligent risk filter with dynamic Stop Loss
Historical accuracy: over 50% winning trades
Average monthly growth: +5–15% under stable market conditions
Maximum observed drawdown: below 20%


No reviews
2026.07.21 01:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 09:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 01:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.09 14:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.04 21:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 12:59
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.21 18:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.18 05:21
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.30 08:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.24 00:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 19:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.17 18:08
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.15 04:24
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.15 03:22
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.14 23:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.14 23:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.14 23:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.14 22:20
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.14 22:20
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.14 22:20
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
NeuroTrade X1
48 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
97K
USD
17
100%
83
45%
14%
0.90
-41.14
USD
15%
1:200
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.