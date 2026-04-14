- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|83
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-3.4K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-14K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
Neuro Trader X1 | MT5 Signals
Advanced algorithmic trading system specialized in XAUUSD (Gold) and other trending assets, designed under a strategic diversification approach.
Neuro Trader X1 combines multiple quantitative models and optimized setups that work together to maximize profitability while maintaining strict risk control.
Unlike traditional single-strategy systems, this multi-strategy approach allows adaptation to different market conditions (trend, range, and volatility), reducing exposure to adverse scenarios and improving long-term consistency.
Neuro Trader X1 is designed for traders seeking a professional, data-driven solution with a balanced risk/reward profile, eliminating emotional decision-making.
Important Notice
For this signal, a minimum balance of $1,000 is generally recommended. This provides sufficient margin to absorb market fluctuations, cover subscription costs, and achieve more consistent results.
With smaller account sizes, it may be difficult to generate satisfactory returns or offset the subscription cost. In such cases, the limitation is more related to capital size and trading conditions rather than the signal itself.
Technical Features
Fully automated strategies optimized for gold and other trending assets
Main timeframe: 1H
No martingale
No grid
No averaging – each trade is independent
Intelligent risk filter with dynamic Stop Loss
Historical accuracy: over 50% winning trades
Average monthly growth: +5–15% under stable market conditions
Maximum observed drawdown: below 20%
USD
USD
USD