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Yong Hua Huang

AntEA

Yong Hua Huang
Yong Hua Huang

Yong Hua Huang

2 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
1 / 1.2K USD
Copy for 35 USD per month
growth since 2025 294%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:400
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
197
Profit Trades:
155 (78.68%)
Loss Trades:
42 (21.32%)
Best trade:
58.01 USD
Worst trade:
-13.72 USD
Gross Profit:
951.09 USD (737 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93.24 USD (24 256 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (198.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.18 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.63
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
34.01
Long Trades:
142 (72.08%)
Short Trades:
55 (27.92%)
Profit Factor:
10.20
Expected Payoff:
4.35 USD
Average Profit:
6.14 USD
Average Loss:
-2.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-25.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.22 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
48.27%
Annual Forecast:
585.69%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.22 USD (4.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.47% (25.22 USD)
By Equity:
19.04% (211.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADm 93
XAUUSDm 28
US30m 27
USTECm 13
AUDNZDm 11
USDCADm 9
EURGBPm 6
NZDUSDm 6
AUDCADm 3
US500m 1
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
20 40 60 80 100
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADm 284
XAUUSDm 434
US30m 24
USTECm 22
AUDNZDm 3
USDCADm 23
EURGBPm 37
NZDUSDm 19
AUDCADm 11
US500m 0
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADm 41K
XAUUSDm 448K
US30m 37K
USTECm 177K
AUDNZDm 628
USDCADm 3.2K
EURGBPm 2.7K
NZDUSDm 1.9K
AUDCADm 1.5K
US500m 354
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +58.01 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +198.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.22 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-MT5Real5
1.73 × 30
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
AntEA是一款高效且穩定的外匯交易方案，特點是投入少、回報大，非常適合資金較少的工薪一族匯友。
No reviews
2026.06.22 07:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.21 11:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.08 13:44
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.05 21:05
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.03 10:15
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.29 11:59
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.21 17:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.21 12:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.15 14:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.14 17:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.29 04:17
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.27 17:01
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AntEA
35 USD per month
294%
1
1.2K
USD
1K
USD
37
8%
197
78%
100%
10.20
4.35
USD
19%
1:400
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.