- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
197
Profit Trades:
155 (78.68%)
Loss Trades:
42 (21.32%)
Best trade:
58.01 USD
Worst trade:
-13.72 USD
Gross Profit:
951.09 USD (737 045 pips)
Gross Loss:
-93.24 USD (24 256 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (198.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
198.18 USD (24)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.63
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
4.26%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
8 days
Recovery Factor:
34.01
Long Trades:
142 (72.08%)
Short Trades:
55 (27.92%)
Profit Factor:
10.20
Expected Payoff:
4.35 USD
Average Profit:
6.14 USD
Average Loss:
-2.22 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-25.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-25.22 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
48.27%
Annual Forecast:
585.69%
Algo trading:
8%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
25.22 USD (4.90%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.47% (25.22 USD)
By Equity:
19.04% (211.18 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCADm
|93
|XAUUSDm
|28
|US30m
|27
|USTECm
|13
|AUDNZDm
|11
|USDCADm
|9
|EURGBPm
|6
|NZDUSDm
|6
|AUDCADm
|3
|US500m
|1
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|
20 40 60 80 100
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCADm
|284
|XAUUSDm
|434
|US30m
|24
|USTECm
|22
|AUDNZDm
|3
|USDCADm
|23
|EURGBPm
|37
|NZDUSDm
|19
|AUDCADm
|11
|US500m
|0
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCADm
|41K
|XAUUSDm
|448K
|US30m
|37K
|USTECm
|177K
|AUDNZDm
|628
|USDCADm
|3.2K
|EURGBPm
|2.7K
|NZDUSDm
|1.9K
|AUDCADm
|1.5K
|US500m
|354
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +58.01 USD
Worst trade: -14 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 24
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +198.18 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -25.22 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
AntEA是一款高效且穩定的外匯交易方案，特點是投入少、回報大，非常適合資金較少的工薪一族匯友。
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
35 USD per month
294%
1
1.2K
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
37
8%
197
78%
100%
10.20
4.35
USD
USD
19%
1:400