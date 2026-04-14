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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Darwinex
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu

Gold Darwinex

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu

Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu

4.7 (39)
⚡ MeanFX Trading Algorithms ⚡ https://www.mql5.com/en/users/3022931/seller
✅ Ultima Markets:
21 products 3 signals 1 topic 3 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
16 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 10%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
58 (72.50%)
Loss Trades:
22 (27.50%)
Best trade:
6 131.82 USD
Worst trade:
-3 696.43 USD
Gross Profit:
42 654.46 USD (26 772 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 506.07 USD (22 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (4 260.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 694.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
0.88%
Max deposit load:
58.30%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.63
Long Trades:
38 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
42 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
126.85 USD
Average Profit:
735.42 USD
Average Loss:
-1 477.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6 132.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 132.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.85%
Annual Forecast:
34.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 879.49 USD
Maximal:
6 234.94 USD (6.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.00% (6 201.49 USD)
By Equity:
2.26% (2 255.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 10K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.4K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6 131.82 USD
Worst trade: -3 696 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 260.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 132.15 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.55 × 226
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
Swissquote-Server
4.48 × 112
VantageFXInternational-Live
5.25 × 20
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
5.62 × 13
AdmiralMarkets-Live
6.06 × 33
FPMarkets-Live
6.54 × 37
5 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

battling the most rude of brokers..... Darwinex

(don't try at home)
No reviews
2026.08.06 16:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.23 02:44
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 11:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.22% of days out of 45 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.25 23:58
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.20 02:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.7% of days out of 37 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.10 22:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.07 22:46
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.04 10:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 21 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.14 22:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.14 10:12
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.14 10:12
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.14 10:12
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Darwinex
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
110K
USD
16
100%
80
72%
1%
1.31
126.85
USD
6%
1:200
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