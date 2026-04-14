- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
80
Profit Trades:
58 (72.50%)
Loss Trades:
22 (27.50%)
Best trade:
6 131.82 USD
Worst trade:
-3 696.43 USD
Gross Profit:
42 654.46 USD (26 772 pips)
Gross Loss:
-32 506.07 USD (22 398 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (4 260.23 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 694.07 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
0.88%
Max deposit load:
58.30%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
10 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.63
Long Trades:
38 (47.50%)
Short Trades:
42 (52.50%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
126.85 USD
Average Profit:
735.42 USD
Average Loss:
-1 477.55 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-6 132.15 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-6 132.15 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
2.85%
Annual Forecast:
34.54%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 879.49 USD
Maximal:
6 234.94 USD (6.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.00% (6 201.49 USD)
By Equity:
2.26% (2 255.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|10K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|4.4K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6 131.82 USD
Worst trade: -3 696 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 260.23 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -6 132.15 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.55 × 226
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
Swissquote-Server
|4.48 × 112
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|5.25 × 20
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|5.62 × 13
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|6.06 × 33
|
FPMarkets-Live
|6.54 × 37
battling the most rude of brokers..... Darwinex(don't try at home)
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
USD
110K
USD
USD
16
100%
80
72%
1%
1.31
126.85
USD
USD
6%
1:200