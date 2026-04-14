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Yi Hsiu Tsai

Apex Beyond Pepperstone

Yi Hsiu Tsai
Yi Hsiu Tsai

Yi Hsiu Tsai

4.8 (30)
Philosophy
A professional quant team converting institutional insights into robust algorithms. Guided by "The Golden Discipline," we prioritize consistency over market noise as our sole measure of success.
Core Strengths
Tech-Driven: Fusion of Machine Learning and institutional Price Action.
3 products 5 signals 3 topics 4 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2026 83%
PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
244
Profit Trades:
184 (75.40%)
Loss Trades:
60 (24.59%)
Best trade:
2.80 USD
Worst trade:
-2.61 USD
Gross Profit:
133.46 USD (19 267 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50.75 USD (5 144 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (10.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10.57 USD (12)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.50
Trading activity:
28.27%
Max deposit load:
36.69%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
10.94
Long Trades:
125 (51.23%)
Short Trades:
119 (48.77%)
Profit Factor:
2.63
Expected Payoff:
0.34 USD
Average Profit:
0.73 USD
Average Loss:
-0.85 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-7.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7.00 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
12.92%
Annual Forecast:
158.92%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.04 USD
Maximal:
7.56 USD (4.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.57% (7.64 USD)
By Equity:
20.48% (32.42 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 73
NZDCAD 63
AUDCAD 59
EURGBP 49
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 22
NZDCAD 14
AUDCAD 26
EURGBP 21
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 4.9K
NZDCAD 2.8K
AUDCAD 4.5K
EURGBP 1.9K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2.80 USD
Worst trade: -3 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 12
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +10.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01
6.43 × 76
NordFX-Real
8.19 × 57
Forex.com-Live 536
10.50 × 2
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Coming soon.
No reviews
2026.06.18 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.17 08:22
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.09 14:07
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.15 12:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.15 12:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.15 11:38
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.15 11:38
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.14 07:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 5 days. This comprises 12.82% of days out of the 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.14 07:10
80% of trades performed within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of the 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.14 07:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Apex Beyond Pepperstone
99 USD per month
83%
0
0
USD
183
USD
19
99%
244
75%
28%
2.62
0.34
USD
20%
1:200
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