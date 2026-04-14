The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PepperstoneBS-MT5-Live01 6.43 × 76 NordFX-Real 8.19 × 57 Forex.com-Live 536 10.50 × 2 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor