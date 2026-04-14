- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
176 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
32 (15.38%)
Best trade:
34.23 USD
Worst trade:
-51.96 USD
Gross Profit:
364.32 USD (363 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.38 USD (241 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (55.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.45 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
4.33%
Max deposit load:
7.69%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
18 (8.65%)
Short Trades:
190 (91.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
2.07 USD
Average Loss:
-7.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-70.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-70.63 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.81%
Annual Forecast:
46.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.56 USD
Maximal:
92.26 USD (9.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.85% (92.26 USD)
By Equity:
33.79% (309.16 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|208
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|123
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|122K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
|
200K 400K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.23 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Activtrades-Classic 2 Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real25
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 172
|
OctaFX-Real3
|0.00 × 82
|
Exness-Real15
|0.00 × 21
|
KOT-Live3
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real28
|0.00 × 20
|
FOXMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 70
|
CabanaCapitals-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
GMI-Live08
|0.00 × 53
|
MaxrichGroup-Real
|0.00 × 21
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 21
|
HantecMarkets-Server1
|0.00 × 15
|
MFMSecurities-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTime-ECN-Zero
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Demo
|0.00 × 5
|
EightcapLtd-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 31
|
Graphene-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MEXAtlantic-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
LibertexCom-MT4 Market Real Server
|0.00 × 26
|
LiteFinance-ECN.com
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US12-Live
|0.00 × 12
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
44 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
17
0%
208
84%
4%
1.50
0.59
USD
USD
34%
1:500