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Mingze Yang

Mage

Mingze Yang
Mingze Yang

Mingze Yang

V:mingmo
0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 44 USD per month
growth since 2026 14%
Weltrade-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
208
Profit Trades:
176 (84.61%)
Loss Trades:
32 (15.38%)
Best trade:
34.23 USD
Worst trade:
-51.96 USD
Gross Profit:
364.32 USD (363 674 pips)
Gross Loss:
-241.38 USD (241 344 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (55.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
55.45 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
4.33%
Max deposit load:
7.69%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
11
Avg holding time:
44 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.33
Long Trades:
18 (8.65%)
Short Trades:
190 (91.35%)
Profit Factor:
1.51
Expected Payoff:
0.59 USD
Average Profit:
2.07 USD
Average Loss:
-7.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-70.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-70.63 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
3.81%
Annual Forecast:
46.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
34.56 USD
Maximal:
92.26 USD (9.85%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
9.85% (92.26 USD)
By Equity:
33.79% (309.16 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 208
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 123
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 122K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.23 USD
Worst trade: -52 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +55.45 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -70.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Weltrade-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

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To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.23 10:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.19 00:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.18 09:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.27 03:53
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.17 22:12
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.17 21:10
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.14 09:10
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.14 09:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.14 08:10
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.14 08:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.14 03:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.14 03:06
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.14 03:06
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.14 03:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.14 03:06
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Mage
44 USD per month
14%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
17
0%
208
84%
4%
1.50
0.59
USD
34%
1:500
Copy

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