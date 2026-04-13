- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
44 (51.16%)
Loss Trades:
42 (48.84%)
Best trade:
38.14 USD
Worst trade:
-47.12 USD
Gross Profit:
377.57 USD (15 963 pips)
Gross Loss:
-483.51 USD (16 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (68.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.67 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
90.69%
Max deposit load:
5.73%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
46 (53.49%)
Short Trades:
40 (46.51%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-1.23 USD
Average Profit:
8.58 USD
Average Loss:
-11.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-71.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.65 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-9.47%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
113.55 USD
Maximal:
229.81 USD (60.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.22% (229.81 USD)
By Equity:
16.82% (40.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|73
|GBPUSD
|6
|EURAUD
|3
|AUDUSD
|3
|EURGBP
|1
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|-102
|GBPUSD
|-9
|EURAUD
|-1
|AUDUSD
|-1
|EURGBP
|6
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|-771
|GBPUSD
|-358
|EURAUD
|-113
|AUDUSD
|-51
|EURGBP
|425
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +38.14 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.65 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Pro-4
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.06 × 217
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.11 × 83
|
Fyntura-Live
|0.18 × 44
|
Exness-Real33
|0.34 × 44
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.40 × 15
|
RoboForex-Pro-6
|0.40 × 5
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|1.00 × 1
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
USD
244
USD
USD
42
0%
86
51%
91%
0.78
-1.23
USD
USD
49%
1:500