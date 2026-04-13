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Mikhail Ryzhachenko

Aleshabest

Mikhail Ryzhachenko
Mikhail Ryzhachenko

Mikhail Ryzhachenko

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Thank you for visiting my page and taking the time. The information will be of interest to both investors and sellers.
For investors:
0 reviews
42 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -27%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
86
Profit Trades:
44 (51.16%)
Loss Trades:
42 (48.84%)
Best trade:
38.14 USD
Worst trade:
-47.12 USD
Gross Profit:
377.57 USD (15 963 pips)
Gross Loss:
-483.51 USD (16 847 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (68.67 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.67 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.09
Trading activity:
90.69%
Max deposit load:
5.73%
Latest trade:
8 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.46
Long Trades:
46 (53.49%)
Short Trades:
40 (46.51%)
Profit Factor:
0.78
Expected Payoff:
-1.23 USD
Average Profit:
8.58 USD
Average Loss:
-11.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-71.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-71.65 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-9.47%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
113.55 USD
Maximal:
229.81 USD (60.91%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.22% (229.81 USD)
By Equity:
16.82% (40.38 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 73
GBPUSD 6
EURAUD 3
AUDUSD 3
EURGBP 1
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD -102
GBPUSD -9
EURAUD -1
AUDUSD -1
EURGBP 6
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD -771
GBPUSD -358
EURAUD -113
AUDUSD -51
EURGBP 425
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +38.14 USD
Worst trade: -47 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.67 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
0.06 × 217
Axi-US06-Live
0.11 × 83
Fyntura-Live
0.18 × 44
Exness-Real33
0.34 × 44
OctaFX-Real7
0.40 × 15
RoboForex-Pro-6
0.40 × 5
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
1.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.03 10:41
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.24 16:39
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.22 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.14 12:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.22 05:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.21 21:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.15 05:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.15 05:33
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.12 16:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.17 06:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.15 23:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.15 11:38
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.56% of days out of 178 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Aleshabest
30 USD per month
-27%
0
0
USD
244
USD
42
0%
86
51%
91%
0.78
-1.23
USD
49%
1:500
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