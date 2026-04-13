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Zhu He Li

GoldBull K369

Zhu He Li
Zhu He Li

Zhu He Li

爱好交易，有10 年成功经验。经验丰富的交易专家，专注于为跟单用户创造稳健收益。
1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 185%
UltimaMarkets-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 079
Profit Trades:
819 (75.90%)
Loss Trades:
260 (24.10%)
Best trade:
92.78 USD
Worst trade:
-180.02 USD
Gross Profit:
4 786.90 USD (290 014 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 316.89 USD (201 337 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
38 (166.95 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
812.99 USD (26)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
20.72%
Max deposit load:
13.26%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
26
Avg holding time:
42 minutes
Recovery Factor:
3.20
Long Trades:
505 (46.80%)
Short Trades:
574 (53.20%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
1.36 USD
Average Profit:
5.84 USD
Average Loss:
-12.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-49.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-454.02 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-16.36%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
10%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
93.21 USD
Maximal:
458.69 USD (15.34%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.25% (458.69 USD)
By Equity:
42.00% (536.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 1078
XAUAUD+ 1
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ 1.5K
XAUAUD+ -15
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 90K
XAUAUD+ -1.1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +92.78 USD
Worst trade: -180 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 26
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +166.95 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -49.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

一次一单
No reviews
2026.07.22 01:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.01 19:34
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.28 07:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.25 14:48
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 14:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.06.10 12:21
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.05.18 09:56
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.13 01:59
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.30 09:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.30 08:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.23 17:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.23 14:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.16 19:54
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.16 05:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.13 10:56
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldBull K369
50 USD per month
185%
0
0
USD
1K
USD
22
10%
1 079
75%
21%
1.44
1.36
USD
42%
1:500
Copy

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