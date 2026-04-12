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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Zone Breakout HFM
Agus Wahyu Pratomo

Zone Breakout HFM

Agus Wahyu Pratomo
Agus Wahyu Pratomo

Agus Wahyu Pratomo

3.7 (29)
21 products 12 signals 1 code 11 topics 38 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 39%
HFMarketsGlobal-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
75
Profit Trades:
52 (69.33%)
Loss Trades:
23 (30.67%)
Best trade:
18.00 USD
Worst trade:
-8.02 USD
Gross Profit:
174.68 USD (10 355 pips)
Gross Loss:
-137.63 USD (9 361 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (51.98 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
51.98 USD (10)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
0.17%
Max deposit load:
24.24%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
55 seconds
Recovery Factor:
0.92
Long Trades:
30 (40.00%)
Short Trades:
45 (60.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
0.49 USD
Average Profit:
3.36 USD
Average Loss:
-5.98 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-32.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-32.00 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
-0.11%
Annual Forecast:
-1.34%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
32.39 USD
Maximal:
40.33 USD (37.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
37.36% (40.33 USD)
By Equity:
8.67% (7.18 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDr 75
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDr 37
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDr 994
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +18.00 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 10
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +51.98 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsGlobal-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2026.07.13 03:35
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.15 01:46
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 00:13
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1% of days out of 100 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.18 01:19
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.12 13:51
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.12 23:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.12 22:48
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.12 22:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.12 22:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
2026.04.12 22:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 11 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Zone Breakout HFM
30 USD per month
39%
0
0
USD
108
USD
23
100%
75
69%
0%
1.26
0.49
USD
37%
1:500
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