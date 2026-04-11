- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
368
Profit Trades:
294 (79.89%)
Loss Trades:
74 (20.11%)
Best trade:
34.07 USD
Worst trade:
-11.90 USD
Gross Profit:
757.47 USD (76 451 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.94 USD (14 446 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (72.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.60 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
1.83%
Max deposit load:
5.70%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
21.00
Long Trades:
348 (94.57%)
Short Trades:
20 (5.43%)
Profit Factor:
3.87
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
2.58 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-15.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.64 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.39%
Annual Forecast:
89.62%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.48 USD
Maximal:
26.74 USD (2.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.28% (23.24 USD)
By Equity:
4.93% (73.56 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|356
|XAGUSD
|12
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|558
|XAGUSD
|4
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|62K
|XAGUSD
|108
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +34.07 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real35
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|1.90 × 10
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.67 × 3
|
VantageMarkets-Live 10
|9.00 × 1
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|9.50 × 2
|
XMGlobal-MT5 4
|10.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.50 × 4
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|13.27 × 52
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|14.47 × 30
|
VantageFX-Live
|15.00 × 2
|
Coinexx-Live
|16.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|18.46 × 84
|
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
|18.93 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|21.15 × 617
|
Exness-MT5Real
|21.33 × 33
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|22.50 × 8
|
RoboForex-ECN
|23.28 × 849
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|28.78 × 9
- Low DD,
- Minimum account 500 USD
- contact: https://t.me/vikus66
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
22
89%
368
79%
2%
3.86
1.53
USD
USD
5%
1:500