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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Top Gold 1000
Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Top Gold 1000

Carlos Mendez Sanchez
Carlos Mendez Sanchez

Carlos Mendez Sanchez

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 56%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
368
Profit Trades:
294 (79.89%)
Loss Trades:
74 (20.11%)
Best trade:
34.07 USD
Worst trade:
-11.90 USD
Gross Profit:
757.47 USD (76 451 pips)
Gross Loss:
-195.94 USD (14 446 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
29 (72.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.60 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.36
Trading activity:
1.83%
Max deposit load:
5.70%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
16 minutes
Recovery Factor:
21.00
Long Trades:
348 (94.57%)
Short Trades:
20 (5.43%)
Profit Factor:
3.87
Expected Payoff:
1.53 USD
Average Profit:
2.58 USD
Average Loss:
-2.65 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-15.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-26.64 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
7.39%
Annual Forecast:
89.62%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.48 USD
Maximal:
26.74 USD (2.19%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
2.28% (23.24 USD)
By Equity:
4.93% (73.56 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 356
XAGUSD 12
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 558
XAGUSD 4
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 62K
XAGUSD 108
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +34.07 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +72.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.85 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 1
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.00 × 1
AMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real35
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
1.90 × 10
Tickmill-Live
5.67 × 3
VantageMarkets-Live 10
9.00 × 1
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
9.50 × 2
XMGlobal-MT5 4
10.00 × 6
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.50 × 4
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
13.27 × 52
Exness-MT5Real5
14.47 × 30
VantageFX-Live
15.00 × 2
Coinexx-Live
16.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
18.46 × 84
FundedTraderMarkets-Server
18.93 × 28
Exness-MT5Real12
21.15 × 617
Exness-MT5Real
21.33 × 33
BlackBullMarkets-Live
22.50 × 8
RoboForex-ECN
23.28 × 849
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
28.78 × 9
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

- Low DD,

- Minimum account 500 USD

- contact:  https://t.me/vikus66


No reviews
2026.08.03 23:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.08 19:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.07 20:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.26 16:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 08:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.21 04:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 20:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.20 20:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.19 00:04
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.15 22:45
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.12 19:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.07 20:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.28 01:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.27 03:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.14 21:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.14 01:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.11 12:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Top Gold 1000
30 USD per month
56%
0
0
USD
1.6K
USD
22
89%
368
79%
2%
3.86
1.53
USD
5%
1:500
Copy

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