- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
948
Profit Trades:
724 (76.37%)
Loss Trades:
224 (23.63%)
Best trade:
2 630.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 881.50 USD
Gross Profit:
161 007.16 USD (250 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 720.52 USD (229 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (4 076.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 488.40 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
2.53%
Max deposit load:
30.03%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.64
Long Trades:
484 (51.05%)
Short Trades:
464 (48.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.92
Expected Payoff:
81.53 USD
Average Profit:
222.39 USD
Average Loss:
-373.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-5 831.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 831.50 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
8.25%
Annual Forecast:
100.09%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 625.08 USD
Maximal:
6 116.80 USD (8.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.70% (4 539.20 USD)
By Equity:
15.61% (8 814.78 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD-P
|945
|US30
|2
|USTEC
|1
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD-P
|77K
|US30
|0
|USTEC
|1
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD-P
|20K
|US30
|319
|USTEC
|200
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +2 630.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 882 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 076.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 831.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
SAFE & SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
✔ Copy XAU/USD Strategy
✔ 5–15% Monthly Target
✔ Disciplined Risk Management
✔ Minimum Capital: $1000 (100,000 cents)
✔ Recommended Capital: $5000+ for Optimal Lot-Size Synchronization
Copy Settings:
-
In Proportion to My Funds
-
Do Not Process Orders Manually
Thank you!
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
39 USD per month
434%
1
6.5K
USD
USD
53K
USD
USD
25
35%
948
76%
3%
1.92
81.53
USD
USD
22%
1:500