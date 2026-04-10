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Van Tuan Luu

S7PRO

Van Tuan Luu
Van Tuan Luu

Van Tuan Luu

0 reviews
Reliability
25 weeks
1 / 6.5K USD
Copy for 39 USD per month
growth since 2026 434%
FortunePrimeGlobal-Live
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
948
Profit Trades:
724 (76.37%)
Loss Trades:
224 (23.63%)
Best trade:
2 630.00 USD
Worst trade:
-2 881.50 USD
Gross Profit:
161 007.16 USD (250 020 pips)
Gross Loss:
-83 720.52 USD (229 651 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (4 076.22 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
18 488.40 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
2.53%
Max deposit load:
30.03%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
12 minutes
Recovery Factor:
12.64
Long Trades:
484 (51.05%)
Short Trades:
464 (48.95%)
Profit Factor:
1.92
Expected Payoff:
81.53 USD
Average Profit:
222.39 USD
Average Loss:
-373.75 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-5 831.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 831.50 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
8.25%
Annual Forecast:
100.09%
Algo trading:
35%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 625.08 USD
Maximal:
6 116.80 USD (8.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.70% (4 539.20 USD)
By Equity:
15.61% (8 814.78 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-P 945
US30 2
USTEC 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-P 77K
US30 0
USTEC 1
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-P 20K
US30 319
USTEC 200
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 630.00 USD
Worst trade: -2 882 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 076.22 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -5 831.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FortunePrimeGlobal-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

SAFE & SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT

✔ Copy XAU/USD Strategy
✔ 5–15% Monthly Target
✔ Disciplined Risk Management
✔ Minimum Capital: $1000 (100,000 cents)
✔ Recommended Capital: $5000+ for Optimal Lot-Size Synchronization

Copy Settings:

  1. In Proportion to My Funds

  2. Do Not Process Orders Manually

Thank you!


No reviews
2026.06.19 09:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.17 19:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.22 08:54
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.22 08:54
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.10 05:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.10 04:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
S7PRO
39 USD per month
434%
1
6.5K
USD
53K
USD
25
35%
948
76%
3%
1.92
81.53
USD
22%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.