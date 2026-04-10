- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
283
Profit Trades:
214 (75.61%)
Loss Trades:
69 (24.38%)
Best trade:
852.34 USD
Worst trade:
-583.28 USD
Gross Profit:
13 092.20 USD (97 937 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 917.92 USD (84 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (751.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 643.56 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
3.27%
Max deposit load:
24.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
55 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
132 (46.64%)
Short Trades:
151 (53.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
7.68 USD
Average Profit:
61.18 USD
Average Loss:
-158.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-561.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 083.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-25.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
213.83 USD
Maximal:
2 201.67 USD (41.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.92% (2 201.67 USD)
By Equity:
11.84% (427.68 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|263
|BTCUSD
|17
|USTEC
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|BTCUSD
|-324
|USTEC
|124
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|12K
|BTCUSD
|-14K
|USTEC
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +852.34 USD
Worst trade: -583 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +751.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -561.38 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 16
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.80 × 5
|
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
|0.91 × 53
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|1.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|4.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|4.05 × 63
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|5.75 × 79
|
TradersWay-Live
|13.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|18.00 × 1
This signal is for scalping only.Please use brokers with low latency and raw spreads.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
113%
0
0
USD
USD
1.4K
USD
USD
22
96%
283
75%
3%
1.19
7.68
USD
USD
54%
1:500