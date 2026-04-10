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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Queen BEE Scalper
Ayano Moriya

Queen BEE Scalper

Ayano Moriya
Ayano Moriya

Ayano Moriya

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 113%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
283
Profit Trades:
214 (75.61%)
Loss Trades:
69 (24.38%)
Best trade:
852.34 USD
Worst trade:
-583.28 USD
Gross Profit:
13 092.20 USD (97 937 pips)
Gross Loss:
-10 917.92 USD (84 935 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (751.49 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 643.56 USD (11)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
3.27%
Max deposit load:
24.68%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
55 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.99
Long Trades:
132 (46.64%)
Short Trades:
151 (53.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.20
Expected Payoff:
7.68 USD
Average Profit:
61.18 USD
Average Loss:
-158.23 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-561.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 083.54 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-25.38%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
213.83 USD
Maximal:
2 201.67 USD (41.14%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.92% (2 201.67 USD)
By Equity:
11.84% (427.68 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 263
BTCUSD 17
USTEC 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
BTCUSD -324
USTEC 124
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 12K
BTCUSD -14K
USTEC 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +852.34 USD
Worst trade: -583 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 11
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +751.49 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -561.38 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live03
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 16
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.80 × 5
MonetaMarketsTrading-Live
0.91 × 53
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 16
4.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
4.05 × 63
ICMarketsSC-Live06
5.75 × 79
TradersWay-Live
13.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live26
18.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This signal is for scalping only.Please use brokers with low latency and raw spreads.
No reviews
2026.07.22 16:07
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.15 10:55
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.14 19:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 17:43
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.65% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.20 13:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.17 14:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.21 12:00
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.10 04:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.10 03:31
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.10 03:31
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Queen BEE Scalper
30 USD per month
113%
0
0
USD
1.4K
USD
22
96%
283
75%
3%
1.19
7.68
USD
54%
1:500
Copy

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