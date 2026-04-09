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Mustafa Mr Abdulaziz Abu Al-saadat

Darsh pro

Mustafa Mr Abdulaziz Abu Al-saadat
Mustafa Mr Abdulaziz Abu Al-saadat

Mustafa Mr Abdulaziz Abu Al-saadat

0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 142%
ICMarketsSC-Live17
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
196
Profit Trades:
130 (66.32%)
Loss Trades:
66 (33.67%)
Best trade:
23.45 USD
Worst trade:
-12.13 USD
Gross Profit:
286.60 USD (19 012 pips)
Gross Loss:
-117.86 USD (11 471 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (27.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
48.53 USD (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
70.96%
Max deposit load:
141.76%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.67
Long Trades:
68 (34.69%)
Short Trades:
128 (65.31%)
Profit Factor:
2.43
Expected Payoff:
0.86 USD
Average Profit:
2.20 USD
Average Loss:
-1.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-2.55 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-33.14 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
14.75%
Annual Forecast:
178.92%
Algo trading:
96%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.63 USD
Maximal:
36.16 USD (14.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.38% (36.16 USD)
By Equity:
85.73% (177.58 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDNZD 58
AUDCAD 50
EURCAD 19
NZDCAD 17
EURUSD 13
AUDUSD 11
USDCAD 11
USDCHF 5
USDSGD 5
CADCHF 5
NZDUSD 2
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
10 20 30 40 50 60
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDNZD 57
AUDCAD 32
EURCAD 16
NZDCAD 7
EURUSD 14
AUDUSD 17
USDCAD 12
USDCHF 4
USDSGD 4
CADCHF 6
NZDUSD 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDNZD 314
AUDCAD 1.6K
EURCAD 1.9K
NZDCAD 806
EURUSD 660
AUDUSD 649
USDCAD -80
USDCHF 337
USDSGD 558
CADCHF 538
NZDUSD 214
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.45 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +27.79 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2.55 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-Live17" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.08 × 26
ICMarketsSC-Live14
0.24 × 17
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.39 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.50 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live32
0.52 × 378
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.56 × 9
ICMarkets-Live03
0.63 × 8
ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.65 × 1593
FPTradingLLC-Live4
0.75 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.79 × 2053
ICMarkets-Live14
0.80 × 10
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.85 × 930
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.98 × 2358
RoboForex-ECN
2.10 × 1249
Pepperstone-Edge07
2.46 × 61
RSGFinance-Live
2.57 × 23
TradersWay-Live
2.67 × 27
ICMarketsSC-Live25
4.25 × 8
OctaInvestamaIDN-BRJ-Real1
4.30 × 61
XMGlobal-Real 35
4.32 × 22
PlaceATrade-Real-4
4.99 × 774
FBS-Real-5
14.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Scalping strategy depending on multi indicators to ensure accuracy with minimum draw down 

Scalping strategy depending on multi indicators to ensure accuracy with minimum draw down 

No reviews
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.27 12:58
No swaps are charged
2026.07.21 13:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.21 06:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 10:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 02:07
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.20 01:07
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.16 16:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.15 14:57
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 22:47
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 21:45
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 14:41
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.14 00:49
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.02 13:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.29 20:56
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.26 17:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.01 01:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Darsh pro
30 USD per month
142%
0
0
USD
457
USD
23
96%
196
66%
71%
2.43
0.86
USD
86%
1:500
Copy

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