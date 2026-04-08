The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5 0.00 × 1 Exness-Real17 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live05 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live04 4.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live-2 19.00 × 3 Exness-Real26 28.86 × 21 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor