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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / XAU TMGM
Jian Guang Chen

XAU TMGM

Jian Guang Chen
Jian Guang Chen

Jian Guang Chen

0 reviews
Reliability
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 38 USD per month
growth since 2026 145%
TradeMaxGlobal-Live3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
87 (67.44%)
Loss Trades:
42 (32.56%)
Best trade:
31.00 USD
Worst trade:
-42.80 USD
Gross Profit:
240.63 USD (101 798 pips)
Gross Loss:
-120.88 USD (68 105 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
9 (6.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
72.18 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
0.00%
Max deposit load:
26.71%
Latest trade:
21 hours ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
49 seconds
Recovery Factor:
2.74
Long Trades:
59 (45.74%)
Short Trades:
70 (54.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.99
Expected Payoff:
0.93 USD
Average Profit:
2.77 USD
Average Loss:
-2.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-7.29 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-43.68 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
15.74%
Annual Forecast:
191.01%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
14.86 USD
Maximal:
43.68 USD (57.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.36% (14.90 USD)
By Equity:
2.66% (2.59 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 90
BTCUSD 39
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 111
BTCUSD 9
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 4.5K
BTCUSD 29K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +31.00 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +6.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.29 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TradeMaxGlobal-Live3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live04
4.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live-2
19.00 × 3
Exness-Real26
28.86 × 21
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
1111111111111111111111
No reviews
2026.07.02 13:46
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 3.75% of days out of 80 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.23 23:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.23 11:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.23 10:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.23 05:46
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.23% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.06.18 18:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.18 17:26
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.06.01 23:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.30 05:09
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.05.30 05:09
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 46 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.30 05:09
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.24 06:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.24 05:05
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.14 08:10
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.14 08:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.14 08:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.14 07:10
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.14 07:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.14 07:10
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.09 00:13
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
XAU TMGM
38 USD per month
145%
0
0
USD
106
USD
17
72%
129
67%
0%
1.99
0.93
USD
38%
1:500
Copy

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