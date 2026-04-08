- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 967
Profit Trades:
1 468 (74.63%)
Loss Trades:
499 (25.37%)
Best trade:
119.16 USD
Worst trade:
-655.88 USD
Gross Profit:
5 590.71 USD (340 515 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 785.76 USD (523 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
138 (568.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
568.61 USD (138)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
71.84%
Max deposit load:
17.19%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
585 (29.74%)
Short Trades:
1 382 (70.26%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-0.61 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-13.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-1 147.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 211.53 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-3.50%
Annual Forecast:
-42.35%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 282.15 USD
Maximal:
4 433.61 USD (4.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.29% (4 424.52 USD)
By Equity:
4.68% (4 817.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SP500
|533
|EURUSD
|406
|GBPUSD
|315
|USDCHF
|258
|USDJPY
|194
|GDAXI
|180
|XAUUSD
|75
|XAGUSD
|4
|AUDUSD
|1
|WS30
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SP500
|-771
|EURUSD
|676
|GBPUSD
|607
|USDCHF
|553
|USDJPY
|172
|GDAXI
|-3K
|XAUUSD
|334
|XAGUSD
|260
|AUDUSD
|20
|WS30
|2
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SP500
|-91K
|EURUSD
|35K
|GBPUSD
|33K
|USDCHF
|25K
|USDJPY
|8.3K
|GDAXI
|-232K
|XAUUSD
|35K
|XAGUSD
|2.8K
|AUDUSD
|70
|WS30
|1
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +119.16 USD
Worst trade: -656 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 138
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +568.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 147.68 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 4
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 33
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.19 × 37
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.23 × 13
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.33 × 6
|
AmanaCapital-Live
|0.63 × 875
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.64 × 137
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.94 × 17
|
TickmillUK-Live
|1.00 × 6
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 4
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.03 × 417
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.56 × 36
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.57 × 42
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.63 × 2401
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|1.83 × 6
|
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
|2.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|2.19 × 26
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
USD
99K
USD
USD
17
90%
1 967
74%
72%
0.82
-0.61
USD
USD
5%
1:200