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dawid kwidzinski

FxKaleidoscopeLIHI

dawid kwidzinski
dawid kwidzinski

dawid kwidzinski

ATR and Pivots is a basic
1 topic 1 comment
0 reviews
17 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 -1%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 967
Profit Trades:
1 468 (74.63%)
Loss Trades:
499 (25.37%)
Best trade:
119.16 USD
Worst trade:
-655.88 USD
Gross Profit:
5 590.71 USD (340 515 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 785.76 USD (523 613 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
138 (568.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
568.61 USD (138)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
71.84%
Max deposit load:
17.19%
Latest trade:
3 days ago
Trades per week:
25
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.27
Long Trades:
585 (29.74%)
Short Trades:
1 382 (70.26%)
Profit Factor:
0.82
Expected Payoff:
-0.61 USD
Average Profit:
3.81 USD
Average Loss:
-13.60 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
60 (-1 147.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-4 211.53 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-3.50%
Annual Forecast:
-42.35%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 282.15 USD
Maximal:
4 433.61 USD (4.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.29% (4 424.52 USD)
By Equity:
4.68% (4 817.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SP500 533
EURUSD 406
GBPUSD 315
USDCHF 258
USDJPY 194
GDAXI 180
XAUUSD 75
XAGUSD 4
AUDUSD 1
WS30 1
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SP500 -771
EURUSD 676
GBPUSD 607
USDCHF 553
USDJPY 172
GDAXI -3K
XAUUSD 334
XAGUSD 260
AUDUSD 20
WS30 2
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SP500 -91K
EURUSD 35K
GBPUSD 33K
USDCHF 25K
USDJPY 8.3K
GDAXI -232K
XAUUSD 35K
XAGUSD 2.8K
AUDUSD 70
WS30 1
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +119.16 USD
Worst trade: -656 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 138
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +568.61 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 147.68 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 4
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 33
VTMarkets-Live
0.19 × 37
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.23 × 13
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.33 × 6
AmanaCapital-Live
0.63 × 875
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.64 × 137
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.94 × 17
TickmillUK-Live
1.00 × 6
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 4
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.03 × 417
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.56 × 36
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.57 × 42
Darwinex-Live
1.63 × 2401
Exness-MT5Real31
1.83 × 6
SMCapitalMarkets-Live2
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 2
2.19 × 26
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
26 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.02 17:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.30 07:17
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.22 14:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.15 14:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.14 12:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.03 10:07
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.30 13:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 20:28
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.10 00:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.09 09:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 18:48
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.08 18:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.07 07:27
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.01 03:39
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.29 08:25
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.28 04:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.26 22:58
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.11 13:52
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.11 07:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
FxKaleidoscopeLIHI
30 USD per month
-1%
0
0
USD
99K
USD
17
90%
1 967
74%
72%
0.82
-0.61
USD
5%
1:200
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