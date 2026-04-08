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Signals / MetaTrader 5 / GoldenBot Hunter WIN
Joel Farinacio

GoldenBot Hunter WIN

Joel Farinacio
Joel Farinacio

Joel Farinacio

A GoldenBot é uma empresa de robôs que atua na área de investimentos. Criada em abril de 2017, a GoldenBot tem como proposta ajudar o investidor especificamente no mercado de renda variável onde durante o dia todo ele lida com fatores emocionais como medo, ganância e etc... onde acaba atrapalhando
0 reviews
Reliability
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 30%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
15 (46.87%)
Loss Trades:
17 (53.13%)
Best trade:
852.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-426.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
4 730.00 BRL (12 520 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 432.00 BRL (8 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1 038.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 038.00 BRL (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
5.30%
Max deposit load:
9.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
40.56 BRL
Average Profit:
315.33 BRL
Average Loss:
-201.88 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-818.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-818.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
754.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 064.00 BRL (23.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.08% (1 064.00 BRL)
By Equity:
6.78% (292.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINM26 16
WINQ26 14
WINJ26 2
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINM26 571
WINQ26 142
WINJ26 -140
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINM26 3.2K
WINQ26 1.9K
WINJ26 -795
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +852.00 BRL
Worst trade: -426 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 038.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -818.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
2.80 × 50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Sinal oficial robô Hunter da GoldenBot operando WIN.

Trata-se da estratégia clássica do Hunter rodando agora aberta pelo robô Santa Trader.
Para maiores informações acesse nosso grupo no whats.

https://chat.whatsapp.com/JohkKkpTbEd3wFFa780zlx

No reviews
2026.08.03 21:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 20:43
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.08.03 18:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.08.03 10:41
Low trading activity - only 5 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.28 21:07
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.07.27 16:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.26 13:51
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.07.14 14:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.12 17:29
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.30 15:08
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 20:43
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.23 15:39
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.18 12:22
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.06.15 14:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.08 17:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.21 17:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.11 20:56
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.05.11 12:09
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.07 17:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.27 17:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GoldenBot Hunter WIN
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
5.6K
BRL
18
100%
32
46%
5%
1.37
40.56
BRL
23%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.