- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
32
Profit Trades:
15 (46.87%)
Loss Trades:
17 (53.13%)
Best trade:
852.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-426.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
4 730.00 BRL (12 520 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 432.00 BRL (8 225 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
2 (1 038.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 038.00 BRL (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
5.30%
Max deposit load:
9.07%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.22
Long Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Short Trades:
16 (50.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
40.56 BRL
Average Profit:
315.33 BRL
Average Loss:
-201.88 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-818.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-818.00 BRL (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.24%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
754.00 BRL
Maximal:
1 064.00 BRL (23.08%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.08% (1 064.00 BRL)
By Equity:
6.78% (292.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINM26
|16
|WINQ26
|14
|WINJ26
|2
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|
5 10 15 20
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINM26
|571
|WINQ26
|142
|WINJ26
|-140
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINM26
|3.2K
|WINQ26
|1.9K
|WINJ26
|-795
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +852.00 BRL
Worst trade: -426 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 038.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -818.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Sinal oficial robô Hunter da GoldenBot operando WIN.
Trata-se da estratégia clássica do Hunter rodando agora aberta pelo robô Santa Trader.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
30%
0
0
USD
USD
5.6K
BRL
BRL
18
100%
32
46%
5%
1.37
40.56
BRL
BRL
23%
1:1