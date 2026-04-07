- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
209
Profit Trades:
89 (42.58%)
Loss Trades:
120 (57.42%)
Best trade:
229.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-114.78 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 604.91 EUR (47 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 128.82 EUR (51 085 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (89.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
229.38 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
48.54%
Max deposit load:
8.31%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
158 (75.60%)
Short Trades:
51 (24.40%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-2.51 EUR
Average Profit:
29.27 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.07 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-199.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-218.23 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
0.52%
Annual Forecast:
6.28%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
941.62 EUR
Maximal:
1 188.59 EUR (7.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.79% (1 188.06 EUR)
By Equity:
1.45% (218.28 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|CADJPY
|77
|EURAUD
|39
|GBPAUD
|36
|NZDCAD
|19
|XAUUSD
|18
|NZDJPY
|14
|GBPJPY
|6
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|CADJPY
|-127
|EURAUD
|-72
|GBPAUD
|213
|NZDCAD
|-544
|XAUUSD
|-184
|NZDJPY
|-42
|GBPJPY
|158
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|CADJPY
|78
|EURAUD
|-1.2K
|GBPAUD
|1.9K
|NZDCAD
|-2.1K
|XAUUSD
|-3K
|NZDJPY
|-784
|GBPJPY
|1.8K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +229.38 EUR
Worst trade: -115 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.87 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.28 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real20
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.31 × 16
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|0.31 × 275
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.85 × 167
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.30 × 20
|
Darwinex-Live
|1.34 × 263
|
FXOpen-MT5
|1.50 × 2
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|1.62 × 39
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
|2.50 × 2
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.52 × 27
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|3.00 × 3
|
Alpari-Real01
|3.00 × 1
|
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
|4.00 × 1
|
VantageFXInternational-Live
|4.28 × 25
|
BCS5-Real
|4.50 × 2
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
60 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
USD
14K
EUR
EUR
18
99%
209
42%
49%
0.83
-2.51
EUR
EUR
8%
1:200