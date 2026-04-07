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Sergio Alonso Montolio

MeRiDiaN

Sergio Alonso Montolio
Sergio Alonso Montolio

Sergio Alonso Montolio

0 reviews
18 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 60 USD per month
growth since 2026 -3%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
209
Profit Trades:
89 (42.58%)
Loss Trades:
120 (57.42%)
Best trade:
229.38 EUR
Worst trade:
-114.78 EUR
Gross Profit:
2 604.91 EUR (47 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 128.82 EUR (51 085 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (89.87 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
229.38 EUR (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.05
Trading activity:
48.54%
Max deposit load:
8.31%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
10 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.44
Long Trades:
158 (75.60%)
Short Trades:
51 (24.40%)
Profit Factor:
0.83
Expected Payoff:
-2.51 EUR
Average Profit:
29.27 EUR
Average Loss:
-26.07 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-199.28 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-218.23 EUR (4)
Monthly growth:
0.52%
Annual Forecast:
6.28%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
941.62 EUR
Maximal:
1 188.59 EUR (7.80%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.79% (1 188.06 EUR)
By Equity:
1.45% (218.28 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 77
EURAUD 39
GBPAUD 36
NZDCAD 19
XAUUSD 18
NZDJPY 14
GBPJPY 6
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY -127
EURAUD -72
GBPAUD 213
NZDCAD -544
XAUUSD -184
NZDJPY -42
GBPJPY 158
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 78
EURAUD -1.2K
GBPAUD 1.9K
NZDCAD -2.1K
XAUUSD -3K
NZDJPY -784
GBPJPY 1.8K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +229.38 EUR
Worst trade: -115 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +89.87 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -199.28 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Ava-Real 1-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real20
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live
0.31 × 16
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.31 × 275
Exness-MT5Real3
0.85 × 167
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.30 × 20
Darwinex-Live
1.34 × 263
FXOpen-MT5
1.50 × 2
FPMarketsLLC-Live
1.62 × 39
HFMarketsGlobal-Live1
2.50 × 2
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.52 × 27
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
3.00 × 3
Alpari-Real01
3.00 × 1
GFXSecurities-GFXSECURITIES
4.00 × 1
VantageFXInternational-Live
4.28 × 25
BCS5-Real
4.50 × 2
17 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.06.16 21:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.27 20:12
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.15 07:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.05.13 20:11
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.06 05:47
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.33% of days out of 30 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.30 20:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.29 20:27
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.29 20:27
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.35% of days out of 23 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.29 19:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.04.28 17:09
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 4.55% of days out of 22 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.15 20:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.07 18:53
Share of trading days is too low
2026.04.07 18:53
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.04.07 14:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.07 14:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 2 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.07 14:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.04.07 14:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.07 14:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MeRiDiaN
60 USD per month
-3%
0
0
USD
14K
EUR
18
99%
209
42%
49%
0.83
-2.51
EUR
8%
1:200
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