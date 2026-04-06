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Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Lenochkin
Andrei Morozov

Lenochkin

Andrei Morozov
Andrei Morozov

Andrei Morozov

0 reviews
Reliability
82 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 530%
RoboForex-ECN-3
1:500
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
277
Profit Trades:
252 (90.97%)
Loss Trades:
25 (9.03%)
Best trade:
8.93 USD
Worst trade:
-9.06 USD
Gross Profit:
232.36 USD (19 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.37 USD (2 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (40.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.18 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
33.94%
Max deposit load:
16.73%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.39
Long Trades:
63 (22.74%)
Short Trades:
214 (77.26%)
Profit Factor:
7.65
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-1.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.47%
Annual Forecast:
102.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.09 USD (6.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.78% (3.81 USD)
By Equity:
14.11% (47.02 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 274
.DE40Cash 1
AUDCAD 1
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 200
.DE40Cash 1
AUDCAD 0
GBPUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 16K
.DE40Cash 511
AUDCAD 4
GBPUSD 112
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8.93 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.50 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 18
0.00 × 1
TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
0.00 × 1
DooPrime-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real11
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge11
0.06 × 16
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.19 × 115
VantageInternational-Live 14
0.20 × 5
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
0.21 × 627
Exness-Real17
0.22 × 369
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.22 × 1415
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.25 × 278
Tickmill-Live10
0.29 × 7
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.31 × 13
ThreeTrader-Live
0.38 × 147
RoboForex-ECN
0.41 × 611
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.45 × 60
GoMarkets-Real 10
0.47 × 34
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.50 × 114
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.54 × 13
AxioryAsia-02Live
0.60 × 10
52 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2026.07.02 07:42
Share of trading days is too low
2026.07.01 09:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.01 00:14
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.24 15:32
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.24 13:32
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.22 08:21
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2026.06.15 00:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.06.10 11:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.07 21:34
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2026.05.18 20:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.05.17 01:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.08 07:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.04.06 18:06
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 63 days. This comprises 13.73% of days out of the 459 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.06 18:06
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Lenochkin
30 USD per month
530%
0
0
USD
350
USD
82
0%
277
90%
34%
7.65
0.73
USD
19%
1:500
Copy

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