- Growth
- Balance
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
277
Profit Trades:
252 (90.97%)
Loss Trades:
25 (9.03%)
Best trade:
8.93 USD
Worst trade:
-9.06 USD
Gross Profit:
232.36 USD (19 600 pips)
Gross Loss:
-30.37 USD (2 870 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
47 (40.99 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.18 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
33.94%
Max deposit load:
16.73%
Latest trade:
15 hours ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
13.39
Long Trades:
63 (22.74%)
Short Trades:
214 (77.26%)
Profit Factor:
7.65
Expected Payoff:
0.73 USD
Average Profit:
0.92 USD
Average Loss:
-1.21 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-14.50 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-14.50 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
8.47%
Annual Forecast:
102.81%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
15.09 USD (6.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
18.78% (3.81 USD)
By Equity:
14.11% (47.02 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|274
|.DE40Cash
|1
|AUDCAD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|200
|.DE40Cash
|1
|AUDCAD
|0
|GBPUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|16K
|.DE40Cash
|511
|AUDCAD
|4
|GBPUSD
|112
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8.93 USD
Worst trade: -9 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +40.99 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.50 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN-3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 18
|0.00 × 1
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|0.00 × 1
|
DooPrime-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real11
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge11
|0.06 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.19 × 115
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.20 × 5
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|0.21 × 627
|
Exness-Real17
|0.22 × 369
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.22 × 1415
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.25 × 278
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.29 × 7
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.31 × 13
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.38 × 147
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.41 × 611
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.45 × 60
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.47 × 34
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.50 × 114
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.54 × 13
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.60 × 10
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
530%
0
0
USD
USD
350
USD
USD
82
0%
277
90%
34%
7.65
0.73
USD
USD
19%
1:500