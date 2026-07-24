SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / AUDCAD low DD
Teh Tzee Kunn Elton

AUDCAD low DD

Teh Tzee Kunn Elton
Teh Tzee Kunn Elton

Teh Tzee Kunn Elton

2 (1)
2 signals
1 review
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -54%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 801
Profit Trades:
1 384 (76.84%)
Loss Trades:
417 (23.15%)
Best trade:
372.75 USD
Worst trade:
-813.45 USD
Gross Profit:
36 230.03 USD (271 545 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 309.83 USD (243 456 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
132 (6 943.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 943.21 USD (132)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
50.19%
Max deposit load:
78.28%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
165
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
921 (51.14%)
Short Trades:
880 (48.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
26.18 USD
Average Loss:
-82.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 009.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 457.00 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-81.74%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16 084.76 USD (85.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.00% (16 088.61 USD)
By Equity:
46.61% (2 599.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1450
AUDCAD 351
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1.5K
AUDCAD 375
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 13K
AUDCAD 15K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +372.75 USD
Worst trade: -813 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 132
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 943.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 009.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 79
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Elev8-Real2
0.00 × 1
FXCC1-Trade
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-Live
0.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 7
0.00 × 1
GlobalPrime-Trade
0.00 × 1
OctaFX-Real2
0.00 × 3
DerivSVG-Server-02
0.00 × 1
TradeSmart-Server01
0.00 × 1
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 1
Traderscale-Trade
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 3
FxPro-MT5 Live03
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
0.00 × 23
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.12 × 121
OxSecurities-Live
0.17 × 351
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.20 × 110
VantageInternational-Live 8
0.28 × 185
84 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
This is FX AUDCAD ..it is mean to have slow growth but low equity DD
Average rating:
Zhe Yi Shen
179
Zhe Yi Shen 2026.07.24 03:09 
 

This EA will completely wipe out the account during a one-sided market trend—leaving absolutely nothing behind.

2026.07.24 09:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.23 09:19
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.23 09:19
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.07.23 08:17
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.21 07:18
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 2.92% of days out of 240 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.15 02:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.15 01:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.14 09:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.09 08:35
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 3.95% of days out of 228 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.07 09:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AUDCAD low DD
30 USD per month
-54%
0
0
USD
594
USD
36
52%
1 801
76%
50%
1.05
1.07
USD
95%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.