The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICTrading-MT5-4 0.00 × 1 ForexClub-MT5 Real Server 0.00 × 79 VantageInternational-Live 6 0.00 × 1 Elev8-Real2 0.00 × 1 FXCC1-Trade 0.00 × 1 Darwinex-Live 0.00 × 1 XMGlobal-MT5 7 0.00 × 1 GlobalPrime-Trade 0.00 × 1 OctaFX-Real2 0.00 × 3 DerivSVG-Server-02 0.00 × 1 TradeSmart-Server01 0.00 × 1 ACYSecurities-Live 0.00 × 1 OneRoyal-Server 0.00 × 1 Traderscale-Trade 0.00 × 1 DerivSVG-Server-03 0.00 × 3 FxPro-MT5 Live03 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 10 0.00 × 1 Exness-MT5Real28 0.00 × 1 ThreeTrader-Live 0.00 × 23 Exness-MT5Real29 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 4 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 0.12 × 121 OxSecurities-Live 0.17 × 351 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.20 × 110 VantageInternational-Live 8 0.28 × 185 84 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor