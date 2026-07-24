- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 801
Profit Trades:
1 384 (76.84%)
Loss Trades:
417 (23.15%)
Best trade:
372.75 USD
Worst trade:
-813.45 USD
Gross Profit:
36 230.03 USD (271 545 pips)
Gross Loss:
-34 309.83 USD (243 456 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
132 (6 943.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 943.21 USD (132)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
50.19%
Max deposit load:
78.28%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
165
Avg holding time:
7 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.12
Long Trades:
921 (51.14%)
Short Trades:
880 (48.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.06
Expected Payoff:
1.07 USD
Average Profit:
26.18 USD
Average Loss:
-82.28 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
28 (-1 009.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 457.00 USD (10)
Monthly growth:
-81.74%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
52%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
16 084.76 USD (85.89%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
95.00% (16 088.61 USD)
By Equity:
46.61% (2 599.80 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1450
|AUDCAD
|351
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1.5K
|AUDCAD
|375
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|AUDCAD
|15K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +372.75 USD
Worst trade: -813 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 132
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +6 943.21 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 009.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Pepperstone-MT5-Live01" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 79
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
Elev8-Real2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXCC1-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
Darwinex-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 7
|0.00 × 1
|
GlobalPrime-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.00 × 3
|
DerivSVG-Server-02
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeSmart-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Traderscale-Trade
|0.00 × 1
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 3
|
FxPro-MT5 Live03
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|0.00 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.12 × 121
|
OxSecurities-Live
|0.17 × 351
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.20 × 110
|
VantageInternational-Live 8
|0.28 × 185
This is FX AUDCAD ..it is mean to have slow growth but low equity DD
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-54%
0
0
USD
USD
594
USD
USD
36
52%
1 801
76%
50%
1.05
1.07
USD
USD
95%
1:500
This EA will completely wipe out the account during a one-sided market trend—leaving absolutely nothing behind.