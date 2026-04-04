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Chiwi's IT

CWDT GOLD

Chiwi's IT
Chiwi's IT

Chiwi's IT

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4 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2026 512%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 064
Profit Trades:
675 (63.43%)
Loss Trades:
389 (36.56%)
Best trade:
104.29 EUR
Worst trade:
-131.89 EUR
Gross Profit:
8 871.45 EUR (1 007 768 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 439.38 EUR (622 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
62 (1 159.58 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 159.58 EUR (62)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
17.40%
Max deposit load:
13.09%
Latest trade:
20 hours ago
Trades per week:
90
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.64
Long Trades:
449 (42.20%)
Short Trades:
615 (57.80%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
3.23 EUR
Average Profit:
13.14 EUR
Average Loss:
-13.98 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
27 (-657.42 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-831.51 EUR (24)
Monthly growth:
11.87%
Annual Forecast:
144.02%
Algo trading:
93%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
177.12 EUR
Maximal:
942.94 EUR (21.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
34.69% (867.31 EUR)
By Equity:
17.47% (356.47 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 1064
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 386K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.29 EUR
Worst trade: -132 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 62
Maximum consecutive losses: 24
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 159.58 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -657.42 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
0.00 × 1
tegasFX-Main-UK
0.00 × 1
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
TriveEurope-Live2
0.00 × 1
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
0.00 × 1
Capital.ComBah-Live
0.00 × 1
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
3.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
4.70 × 10
OxSecurities-Live
4.80 × 5
Exness-MT5Real26
5.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real5
5.18 × 11
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
Top1Group-Live
7.67 × 24
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.39 × 162
FxPro-MT5 Live02
11.51 × 35
Exness-MT5Real10
13.67 × 6
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
HFMarketsGlobal-Live20
16.50 × 2
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
14 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

CWDT GOLD – XAUUSD Only Signal (No Grid / No Martingale)

This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) only and looks for opportunities across different timeframes (from intraday to swing conditions) to adapt to changing volatility and market regimes.

Key Principles

  • No Martingale. No Grid. No averaging-down “recovery” logic.
  • Every trade uses a hard Stop Loss (SL) and a predefined Take Profit (TP).
  • Focus on controlled risk, realistic execution, and drawdown awareness.

Risk & Subscriber Notes

  • Trading involves risk and drawdowns can occur. Results are not guaranteed.
  • Use conservative risk settings (commonly 1%–3% max risk) and always start with a demo/cent test before going live.
  • Execution matters (spread widening, slippage, news spikes). For best stability, consider running on a reliable VPS close to your broker’s servers.
Recommended Setup (for subscribers)
  • Copy proportional to your balance (or use a fixed lot if you know what you’re doing).
  • Keep risk steady and avoid over-leveraging.
  • Monitor broker conditions (spreads/commission) and allow reasonable slippage.

No reviews
2026.08.05 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.05 02:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.08.03 18:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 17:14
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 11:04
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.28 10:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 08:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.21 07:18
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 16:45
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.13 14:43
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.07.08 16:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.07.07 08:43
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.24 13:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.23 06:46
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.23 05:46
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.06.14 22:44
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.12 08:05
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.05.27 12:06
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.26 18:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CWDT GOLD
50 USD per month
512%
0
0
USD
3.2K
EUR
27
93%
1 064
63%
17%
1.63
3.23
EUR
35%
1:500
Copy

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