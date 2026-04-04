- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|1064
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|386K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FBS-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 3
|
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
tegasFX-Main-UK
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarketsLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TriveEurope-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
ExnessKE-MT5Real9
|0.00 × 1
|
Capital.ComBah-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|3.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|4.70 × 10
|
OxSecurities-Live
|4.80 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|5.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|5.18 × 11
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|7.00 × 1
|
TickmillUK-Live
|7.31 × 83
|
Top1Group-Live
|7.67 × 24
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.39 × 162
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|11.51 × 35
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|13.67 × 6
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|15.05 × 20
|
HFMarketsGlobal-Live20
|16.50 × 2
|
FxPro-MT5
|16.52 × 50
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|16.69 × 13
CWDT GOLD – XAUUSD Only Signal (No Grid / No Martingale)
This signal trades XAUUSD (Gold) only and looks for opportunities across different timeframes (from intraday to swing conditions) to adapt to changing volatility and market regimes.
Key Principles
- No Martingale. No Grid. No averaging-down “recovery” logic.
- Every trade uses a hard Stop Loss (SL) and a predefined Take Profit (TP).
- Focus on controlled risk, realistic execution, and drawdown awareness.
Risk & Subscriber Notes
- Trading involves risk and drawdowns can occur. Results are not guaranteed.
- Use conservative risk settings (commonly 1%–3% max risk) and always start with a demo/cent test before going live.
- Execution matters (spread widening, slippage, news spikes). For best stability, consider running on a reliable VPS close to your broker’s servers.
- Copy proportional to your balance (or use a fixed lot if you know what you’re doing).
- Keep risk steady and avoid over-leveraging.
- Monitor broker conditions (spreads/commission) and allow reasonable slippage.
Contact me for the best broker and VPS Server
Broker IC Trading: https://www.ictrading.com/?camp=77685
Broker Darwinex: https://www.darwinex.com/register?ac=tJG5Kw7PU1XIBDhLReVNOdFhqbQ3LaOK7wHCxsQHh8U%3D&lang=en
Broker Darwinex Zero: https://www.darwinexzero.com?fpr=5zr17
Forex VPS (Stable VPS for MT5): https://www.forexvps.net/?aff=72872
MQL5 Seller Page (CyberWolfdog Trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/cyberwolfdog/seller
Patreon (Membership / Personal Assistance): https://www.patreon.com/c/cyberwolfdogtrading/membership
Website: https://ebooks.cyberwolfdogtrading.com/
Contact: https://linktr.ee/cyberwolfdogtrading
USD
EUR
EUR