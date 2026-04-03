The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradersWay-Live 0.00 × 1 ICMarkets-Live23 0.00 × 22 FXCM-USDReal08 0.00 × 1 TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Live1 0.00 × 4 GMTKTech-Live1 0.00 × 1 ForexTimeFXTM-ECN 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsSC-Live23 0.00 × 87 ICMarketsSC-Live26 0.16 × 51 Dukascopy-live-1 0.19 × 16 ICMarkets-Live02 0.68 × 19 ICMarkets-Live01 0.76 × 25 FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118 7.33 × 3 FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126 7.75 × 12 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor