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zonghuan luo

MASHRSI

zonghuan luo
zonghuan luo

zonghuan luo

https://account.skrill.com/signup?rid=39879785
4 topics 1 comment
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 53 USD per month
growth since 2026 97%
FXCM-USDReal08
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
110
Profit Trades:
92 (83.63%)
Loss Trades:
18 (16.36%)
Best trade:
40.50 USD
Worst trade:
-85.36 USD
Gross Profit:
624.06 USD (34 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-252.02 USD (11 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (148.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.06 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
86.28%
Max deposit load:
94.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.63
Long Trades:
59 (53.64%)
Short Trades:
51 (46.36%)
Profit Factor:
2.48
Expected Payoff:
3.38 USD
Average Profit:
6.78 USD
Average Loss:
-14.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-145.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145.45 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
22.93%
Annual Forecast:
278.16%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
228.21 USD (35.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.20% (228.21 USD)
By Equity:
79.81% (433.64 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 110
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 372
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 23K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.50 USD
Worst trade: -85 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -145.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradersWay-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 22
FXCM-USDReal08
0.00 × 1
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Live1
0.00 × 4
GMTKTech-Live1
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.00 × 87
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.16 × 51
Dukascopy-live-1
0.19 × 16
ICMarkets-Live02
0.68 × 19
ICMarkets-Live01
0.76 × 25
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
7.33 × 3
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
7.75 × 12
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
看实盘说话
No reviews
2026.08.07 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 7 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 141 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.08.03 10:41
No swaps are charged
2026.07.31 15:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.28 15:05
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.07.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.88% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.16 17:15
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.07.03 09:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 09:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.03 08:07
No swaps are charged
2026.07.02 12:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.25 12:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2026.06.25 08:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.05.29 13:59
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.25 12:52
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 12:52
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.05.25 11:52
No swaps are charged
2026.05.12 10:49
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.85% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
MASHRSI
53 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
566
USD
21
88%
110
83%
86%
2.47
3.38
USD
80%
1:200
Copy

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Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

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