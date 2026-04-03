- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
110
Profit Trades:
92 (83.63%)
Loss Trades:
18 (16.36%)
Best trade:
40.50 USD
Worst trade:
-85.36 USD
Gross Profit:
624.06 USD (34 738 pips)
Gross Loss:
-252.02 USD (11 476 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (148.02 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
159.06 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.27
Trading activity:
86.28%
Max deposit load:
94.00%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
9
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
1.63
Long Trades:
59 (53.64%)
Short Trades:
51 (46.36%)
Profit Factor:
2.48
Expected Payoff:
3.38 USD
Average Profit:
6.78 USD
Average Loss:
-14.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-145.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-145.45 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
22.93%
Annual Forecast:
278.16%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
228.21 USD (35.18%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.20% (228.21 USD)
By Equity:
79.81% (433.64 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|110
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|372
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|23K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.50 USD
Worst trade: -85 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +148.02 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -145.45 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FXCM-USDReal08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradersWay-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 22
|
FXCM-USDReal08
|0.00 × 1
|
TMGM.TradeMaxAU-Live1
|0.00 × 4
|
GMTKTech-Live1
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 87
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.16 × 51
|
Dukascopy-live-1
|0.19 × 16
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.68 × 19
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.76 × 25
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 118
|7.33 × 3
|
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 126
|7.75 × 12
看实盘说话
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
53 USD per month
97%
0
0
USD
USD
566
USD
USD
21
88%
110
83%
86%
2.47
3.38
USD
USD
80%
1:200