- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
174
Profit Trades:
158 (90.80%)
Loss Trades:
16 (9.20%)
Best trade:
1 401.55 USD
Worst trade:
-980.97 USD
Gross Profit:
19 332.88 USD (23 370 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 831.38 USD (8 486 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
42 (4 859.73 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 440.57 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.33
Trading activity:
98.29%
Max deposit load:
59.81%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
8.59
Long Trades:
76 (43.68%)
Short Trades:
98 (56.32%)
Profit Factor:
4.00
Expected Payoff:
83.34 USD
Average Profit:
122.36 USD
Average Loss:
-301.96 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-1 688.85 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 688.85 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
5.72%
Annual Forecast:
69.40%
Algo trading:
92%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 688.85 USD (1.66%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
1.66% (1 688.85 USD)
By Equity:
5.83% (5 840.59 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|NZDCAD
|89
|AUDCAD
|85
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|NZDCAD
|7.8K
|AUDCAD
|6.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|NZDCAD
|9.5K
|AUDCAD
|5.5K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +1 401.55 USD
Worst trade: -981 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 859.73 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 688.85 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Axi-US03-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Darwinex-Live-2
|0.18 × 22
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.24 × 118
|
FusionMarkets-Live 3
|0.49 × 53
|
GoMarkets-Real 10
|0.57 × 89
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.80 × 202
|
VTMarkets-Live 3
|3.00 × 2
|
RoboForex-ProCent
|4.40 × 109
|
VTMarkets-Live 6
|10.50 × 2
|
CAMarketsGlobal-Live
|11.26 × 34
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
500 USD per month
15%
0
0
USD
USD
115K
USD
USD
18
92%
174
90%
98%
4.00
83.34
USD
USD
6%
1:200