The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Axi-US03-Live 0.00 × 2 Darwinex-Live-2 0.18 × 22 FusionMarkets-Live 0.24 × 118 FusionMarkets-Live 3 0.49 × 53 GoMarkets-Real 10 0.57 × 89 FusionMarkets-Demo 0.80 × 202 VTMarkets-Live 3 3.00 × 2 RoboForex-ProCent 4.40 × 109 VTMarkets-Live 6 10.50 × 2 CAMarketsGlobal-Live 11.26 × 34 log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor