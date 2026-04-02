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Mira Hardani

Callow

Mira Hardani
Mira Hardani

Mira Hardani

1 topic
0 reviews
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 777 USD per month
growth since 2026 -60%
PrimeCodex-MT5
1:200
How to subscribe?
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  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 595
Profit Trades:
1 882 (72.52%)
Loss Trades:
713 (27.48%)
Best trade:
70.33 USD
Worst trade:
-252.61 USD
Gross Profit:
9 723.23 USD (300 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 747.26 USD (317 835 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (44.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
99.19%
Max deposit load:
117.30%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
120
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
1 317 (50.75%)
Short Trades:
1 278 (49.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-1.17 USD
Average Profit:
5.17 USD
Average Loss:
-17.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-3 252.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 252.21 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
75.56%
Annual Forecast:
916.75%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 282.89 USD
Maximal:
6 769.06 USD (90.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.39% (6 795.10 USD)
By Equity:
72.96% (5 461.15 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 816
EURUSD 537
AUDUSD 438
USDCAD 410
USDCHF 394
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.3K
EURUSD 415
AUDUSD 641
USDCAD -4.7K
USDCHF -703
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 11K
EURUSD 9.2K
AUDUSD 12K
USDCAD -45K
USDCHF -4.7K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +70.33 USD
Worst trade: -253 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 252.21 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PrimeCodex-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
0.00 × 1
Alpari-MT5
1.00 × 4
VTMarkets-Live
1.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.78 × 9
RoboForex-Pro
3.09 × 68
FBS-Real
3.83 × 2267
BCS5-Real
4.37 × 196
EurotradeSA-Server-1
5.00 × 1
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
5.94 × 90
Eightcap-Live
7.91 × 311
AlfaForexRU-Real
10.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 11
11.70 × 10
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
the pair
No reviews
2026.08.06 11:49
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 11:42
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 08:41
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 06:40
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.31 04:40
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 21:37
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 19:37
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.30 18:36
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 16:36
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.07.29 19:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 18:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 06:10
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.29 05:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 18:06
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.28 16:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.27 13:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.26 21:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 17:39
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.24 15:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Callow
777 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
2K
USD
19
98%
2 595
72%
99%
0.76
-1.17
USD
90%
1:200
Copy

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