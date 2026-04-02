- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 595
Profit Trades:
1 882 (72.52%)
Loss Trades:
713 (27.48%)
Best trade:
70.33 USD
Worst trade:
-252.61 USD
Gross Profit:
9 723.23 USD (300 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-12 747.26 USD (317 835 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
15 (44.30 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
157.74 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
99.19%
Max deposit load:
117.30%
Latest trade:
10 hours ago
Trades per week:
120
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.45
Long Trades:
1 317 (50.75%)
Short Trades:
1 278 (49.25%)
Profit Factor:
0.76
Expected Payoff:
-1.17 USD
Average Profit:
5.17 USD
Average Loss:
-17.88 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
15 (-3 252.21 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 252.21 USD (15)
Monthly growth:
75.56%
Annual Forecast:
916.75%
Algo trading:
98%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4 282.89 USD
Maximal:
6 769.06 USD (90.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
90.39% (6 795.10 USD)
By Equity:
72.96% (5 461.15 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|816
|EURUSD
|537
|AUDUSD
|438
|USDCAD
|410
|USDCHF
|394
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.3K
|EURUSD
|415
|AUDUSD
|641
|USDCAD
|-4.7K
|USDCHF
|-703
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|11K
|EURUSD
|9.2K
|AUDUSD
|12K
|USDCAD
|-45K
|USDCHF
|-4.7K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +70.33 USD
Worst trade: -253 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 15
Maximal consecutive profit: +44.30 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -3 252.21 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "PrimeCodex-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
StriforLtd-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-MT5
|1.00 × 4
|
VTMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|1.78 × 9
|
RoboForex-Pro
|3.09 × 68
|
FBS-Real
|3.83 × 2267
|
BCS5-Real
|4.37 × 196
|
EurotradeSA-Server-1
|5.00 × 1
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|5.94 × 90
|
Eightcap-Live
|7.91 × 311
|
AlfaForexRU-Real
|10.00 × 1
|
XMGlobal-MT5 11
|11.70 × 10
the pair
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
777 USD per month
-60%
0
0
USD
USD
2K
USD
USD
19
98%
2 595
72%
99%
0.76
-1.17
USD
USD
90%
1:200