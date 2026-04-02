The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live 0.00 × 2 STARTRADERFinancial-Live 0.00 × 2 Tradestone-Real 0.00 × 1 RoboMarketsDE-ECN 0.20 × 5 VantageInternational-Live 19 0.27 × 147 Exness-MT5Real12 0.28 × 120 VantageMarkets-Live 19 0.33 × 106 StriforLLC-Live 0.33 × 3 VantageFXInternational-Live 0.38 × 48 Alpari-MT5 0.41 × 17 VantageMarkets-Live 13 0.46 × 89 Exness-MT5Real7 0.48 × 501 ForexTimeFXTM-Live01 0.49 × 49 ICMarketsSC-MT5-6 0.50 × 6 RoboForex-ECN 0.58 × 4683 ICMarkets-MT5 0.64 × 14 FIBOGroup-MT5 Server 0.67 × 3 Exness-MT5Real8 0.70 × 220 ICMarketsSC-MT5-3 0.76 × 200 Alpari-Real01 0.86 × 42 ScopeMarkets-Live 0.91 × 107 TitanFX-MT5-01 0.91 × 219 ThreeTrader-Live 0.95 × 84 RannForex-Server 0.99 × 73 DLSMarkets-Live 1.00 × 1 77 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor