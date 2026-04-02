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Boris Korvatskii

OS

Boris Korvatskii
Boris Korvatskii

Boris Korvatskii

Any calculation is deterministic (predictable) within its own scale.
That's exactly how non-determinism deceives us with the illusion of determinism.
This is the hypothesis we are trying to confirm.
48 comments
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 70 USD per month
growth since 2026 101%
RoboForex-ECN
1:200
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
385
Profit Trades:
381 (98.96%)
Loss Trades:
4 (1.04%)
Best trade:
11.35 USD
Worst trade:
-1.03 USD
Gross Profit:
275.63 USD (11 210 pips)
Gross Loss:
-39.16 USD (270 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
177 (217.78 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
217.78 USD (177)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.56
Trading activity:
7.93%
Max deposit load:
101.68%
Latest trade:
19 hours ago
Trades per week:
68
Avg holding time:
3 hours
Recovery Factor:
139.92
Long Trades:
229 (59.48%)
Short Trades:
156 (40.52%)
Profit Factor:
7.04
Expected Payoff:
0.61 USD
Average Profit:
0.72 USD
Average Loss:
-9.79 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-1.64 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1.64 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
52.85%
Annual Forecast:
641.23%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.03 USD
Maximal:
1.69 USD (0.37%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
0.39% (1.70 USD)
By Equity:
40.90% (147.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPJPY 74
CHFJPY 58
GBPNZD 39
CADJPY 38
GBPCAD 32
GBPUSD 32
EURJPY 26
GBPAUD 26
USDJPY 25
USDCAD 14
GBPCHF 8
EURUSD 6
AUDJPY 5
EURNZD 2
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPJPY 83
CHFJPY 5
GBPNZD 9
CADJPY 18
GBPCAD 14
GBPUSD 13
EURJPY 19
GBPAUD 32
USDJPY 3
USDCAD 37
GBPCHF 1
EURUSD 1
AUDJPY 1
EURNZD 0
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPJPY 2.6K
CHFJPY 1.3K
GBPNZD 1.9K
CADJPY 739
GBPCAD 730
GBPUSD 530
EURJPY 810
GBPAUD 942
USDJPY 664
USDCAD 418
GBPCHF 52
EURUSD 97
AUDJPY 112
EURNZD 53
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +11.35 USD
Worst trade: -1 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 177
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +217.78 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1.64 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageFX-Live
0.00 × 2
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
0.00 × 2
Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.20 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 19
0.27 × 147
Exness-MT5Real12
0.28 × 120
VantageMarkets-Live 19
0.33 × 106
StriforLLC-Live
0.33 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
Alpari-MT5
0.41 × 17
VantageMarkets-Live 13
0.46 × 89
Exness-MT5Real7
0.48 × 501
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
0.58 × 4683
ICMarkets-MT5
0.64 × 14
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
0.70 × 220
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
0.76 × 200
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.91 × 219
ThreeTrader-Live
0.95 × 84
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
DLSMarkets-Live
1.00 × 1
77 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

The AI sees the market in space. We make the decision.

Words are unnecessary. The statistics have already spoken.

No reviews
2026.08.05 03:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 02:53
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 16:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 15:49
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.04 09:47
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.08.03 09:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.16 11:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.07.08 06:50 2026.07.08 06:50:53  

From 200$ to 2000$? Is it possible? We'll find out )

2026.07.01 08:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.24 14:32
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.18 11:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.06.16 18:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.06.11 16:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.05.28 11:13
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.05.26 07:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.04.17 09:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2026.04.15 21:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2026.04.09 18:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.09 15:23
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.04.09 14:21
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
OS
70 USD per month
101%
0
0
USD
382
USD
19
0%
385
98%
8%
7.03
0.61
USD
41%
1:200
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