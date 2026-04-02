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Pham Tien Dat

CATJOURNEY

Pham Tien Dat
Pham Tien Dat

Pham Tien Dat

Let's go to 2025
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2026 34%
Tickmill-Live10
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
491
Profit Trades:
266 (54.17%)
Loss Trades:
225 (45.82%)
Best trade:
162.58 USD
Worst trade:
-94.61 USD
Gross Profit:
3 913.36 USD (24 915 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 647.05 USD (6 961 673 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (45.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 444.45 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
97.63%
Max deposit load:
61.45%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
91
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
264 (53.77%)
Short Trades:
227 (46.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
14.71 USD
Average Loss:
-11.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
50 (-1 054.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 054.61 USD (50)
Monthly growth:
-47.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.44 USD
Maximal:
1 425.44 USD (43.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.73% (1 425.44 USD)
By Equity:
84.57% (1 137.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 194
EURJPY 85
GBPJPY 84
XAUUSD 58
EURGBP 45
USDCAD 19
EURUSD 3
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
ETHUSD 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 1.8K
EURJPY 5
GBPJPY 392
XAUUSD -387
EURGBP -5
USDCAD -517
EURUSD -1
CADJPY 0
USDJPY 0
ETHUSD 0
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 18M
EURJPY 2.7K
GBPJPY 67K
XAUUSD -35K
EURGBP -315
USDCAD -9.5K
EURUSD -63
CADJPY -22
USDJPY -18
ETHUSD -195
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +162.58 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 50
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 054.61 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04
0.00 × 1
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-Live17
0.00 × 1
FPMarkets-Live4
0.00 × 1
Axi-US03-Demo
0.00 × 4
SwitchMarkets-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live15
0.19 × 27
Tickmill-Live04
0.28 × 18
EquitiGroup-Live
0.36 × 14
Axi-US07-Live
0.40 × 5
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
0.50 × 20
Aglobe-Live-1
0.52 × 60
FPMarkets-Live2
0.55 × 22
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.60 × 10
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
0.67 × 3
Tickmill-Live05
0.76 × 914
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
0.77 × 220
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.78 × 535
Tickmill-Live08
0.78 × 32
TickmillUK-Live03
0.85 × 1235
ICMarketsSC-Live07
0.95 × 58
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
1.00 × 2
FXCC1-Live
1.06 × 31
154 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Do not leave orders open overnight.

Only place orders when sitting at your computer.

Use only one timeframe.

Tradinh to living

This is the last time


No reviews
2026.08.07 14:56
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.79% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.08.07 13:56
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.08.07 13:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 12:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 11:55
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.07 00:52
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 23:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 22:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 20:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 13:48
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 09:03
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 07:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 06:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.06 05:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 17:58
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.08.05 03:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.8% of days out of 125 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 00:38
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 22:38
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 13:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.07.30 12:34
High current drawdown in 40% indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
CATJOURNEY
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
518
USD
19
0%
491
54%
98%
1.47
2.58
USD
88%
1:500
Copy

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