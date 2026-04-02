- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
491
Profit Trades:
266 (54.17%)
Loss Trades:
225 (45.82%)
Best trade:
162.58 USD
Worst trade:
-94.61 USD
Gross Profit:
3 913.36 USD (24 915 727 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 647.05 USD (6 961 673 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (45.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 444.45 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
97.63%
Max deposit load:
61.45%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
91
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
0.89
Long Trades:
264 (53.77%)
Short Trades:
227 (46.23%)
Profit Factor:
1.48
Expected Payoff:
2.58 USD
Average Profit:
14.71 USD
Average Loss:
-11.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
50 (-1 054.61 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 054.61 USD (50)
Monthly growth:
-47.62%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.44 USD
Maximal:
1 425.44 USD (43.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
87.73% (1 425.44 USD)
By Equity:
84.57% (1 137.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|194
|EURJPY
|85
|GBPJPY
|84
|XAUUSD
|58
|EURGBP
|45
|USDCAD
|19
|EURUSD
|3
|CADJPY
|1
|USDJPY
|1
|ETHUSD
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|1.8K
|EURJPY
|5
|GBPJPY
|392
|XAUUSD
|-387
|EURGBP
|-5
|USDCAD
|-517
|EURUSD
|-1
|CADJPY
|0
|USDJPY
|0
|ETHUSD
|0
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|18M
|EURJPY
|2.7K
|GBPJPY
|67K
|XAUUSD
|-35K
|EURGBP
|-315
|USDCAD
|-9.5K
|EURUSD
|-63
|CADJPY
|-22
|USDJPY
|-18
|ETHUSD
|-195
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
|
5M 10M 15M 20M 25M 30M 35M 40M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +162.58 USD
Worst trade: -95 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 50
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 054.61 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 1
|
LiteFinance-ECN2.com
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|0.00 × 1
|
FPMarkets-Live4
|0.00 × 1
|
Axi-US03-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|0.19 × 27
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.28 × 18
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.36 × 14
|
Axi-US07-Live
|0.40 × 5
|
BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live
|0.50 × 20
|
Aglobe-Live-1
|0.52 × 60
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.55 × 22
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.60 × 10
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live10
|0.67 × 3
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.76 × 914
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live4
|0.77 × 220
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.78 × 535
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.78 × 32
|
TickmillUK-Live03
|0.85 × 1235
|
ICMarketsSC-Live07
|0.95 × 58
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
FXCC1-Live
|1.06 × 31
Do not leave orders open overnight.
Only place orders when sitting at your computer.
Use only one timeframe.
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Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
34%
0
0
USD
USD
518
USD
USD
19
0%
491
54%
98%
1.47
2.58
USD
USD
88%
1:500