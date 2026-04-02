The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live10" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live04 0.00 × 1 LiteFinance-ECN2.com 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-Live17 0.00 × 1 FPMarkets-Live4 0.00 × 1 Axi-US03-Demo 0.00 × 4 SwitchMarkets-Real 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live33 0.00 × 2 ICMarketsSC-Live15 0.19 × 27 Tickmill-Live04 0.28 × 18 EquitiGroup-Live 0.36 × 14 Axi-US07-Live 0.40 × 5 BroctagonPrimeMarkets-Live 0.50 × 20 Aglobe-Live-1 0.52 × 60 FPMarkets-Live2 0.55 × 22 ICMarketsSC-Live19 0.60 × 10 TMGM.TradeMax-Live10 0.67 × 3 Tickmill-Live05 0.76 × 914 TMGM.TradeMax-Live4 0.77 × 220 ICMarketsSC-Live06 0.78 × 535 Tickmill-Live08 0.78 × 32 TickmillUK-Live03 0.85 × 1235 ICMarketsSC-Live07 0.95 × 58 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.00 × 1 Tickmill-Live 1.00 × 2 FXCC1-Live 1.06 × 31 154 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor